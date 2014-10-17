Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 18, 2014 | 2:35am IST

Photos of the week

A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 27
A boy is looks at the bloodstained and shattered windscreen of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A boy is looks at the bloodstained and shattered windscreen of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A boy is looks at the bloodstained and shattered windscreen of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
2 / 27
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 27
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 27
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 27
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
6 / 27
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 27
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 27
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
9 / 27
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 27
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 27
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, October 18, 2014
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 27
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
13 / 27
Revellers share a moment while they take part in the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revellers share a moment while they take part in the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Revellers share a moment while they take part in the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 27
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014....more

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
15 / 27
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 27
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
17 / 27
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
18 / 27
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 27
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 27
A protestor lies on the ground with a chalk outline marking his position during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protestor lies on the ground with a chalk outline marking his position during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A protestor lies on the ground with a chalk outline marking his position during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 27
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 27
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave way. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave...more

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave way. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
23 / 27
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 27
A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
25 / 27
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
26 / 27
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Police raid Hong Kong camp

Police raid Hong Kong camp

Next Slideshows

Police raid Hong Kong camp

Police raid Hong Kong camp

Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons as they clear pro-democracy protesters and barricades.

17 Oct 2014
Syria's other frontlines

Syria's other frontlines

Far from Kobani, Syrian rebels continue their fight against government forces.

17 Oct 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

17 Oct 2014
Pranab Mukherjee in Finland

Pranab Mukherjee in Finland

Pranab Mukherjee is on a visit to Finland, the first in 26 years by an Indian president.

17 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures