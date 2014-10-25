Photos of the week
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky...more
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers on patrol stand in heavy rain as pro-democracy protesters block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in...more
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between...more
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student from St Andrews University lies on the ground covered in foam as he takes part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
People gathered around a damaged armored personnel carrier captured by members of the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion, according to their commander, from pro-russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, October 21, 2014....more
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
A woman holding her baby smokes a cigarette as she waits for a washing machine, before doing laundry inside the bathroom at the Nova Tuffy slum, in an abandoned factory in Rio de Janeiro, October 17, 2014. For seven months, 1,800 families have been...more
An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Riot police clash with pro-democracy protesters at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vladimir Martynenko, the driver of a snow plow, involved in the recent plane crash at Vnukovo airport that killed the chief executive of French oil major Total, sits in a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, October 23, 2014....more
Jean Matsusaka, 84, smiles as a marionette waves to her during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22,...more
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Toy Lego characters depicting a scene of protesters confronting riot police are seen on a table outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Pramac Racing MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Italy crashes out of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cattle keepers from the Dinka tribe perform a traditional dance after a prayer session for peace and good health along the route to Rajaf Payam outside the capital Juba, South Sudan, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jok Solomon
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An orphaned baby elephant basks in a mud puddle at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage within the Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Bar and bowling venue The Gutter stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City after treating Ebola victims in West Africa...more
Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Israeli police detain a Palestinian youth following clashes after Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
