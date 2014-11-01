Edition:
India
Sat Nov 1, 2014

Photos of the week

A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2 / 33
Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

3 / 33
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

4 / 33
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

5 / 33
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

6 / 33
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

7 / 33
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

8 / 33
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

9 / 33
Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to Hamilton, Ontario, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

10 / 33
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

11 / 33
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

12 / 33
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. A bruised and gaunt Frein was captured after a seven-week manhunt. REUTERS/Mark Makela

13 / 33
A Free Syrian Army fighter carrying a weapon looks through a hole in the wall inside a damaged building on the frontline of Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

14 / 33
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

15 / 33
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

16 / 33
A streaker runs across the pitch as a security guard prepares to tackle him during the Asian Champions League final first-leg soccer match between Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

17 / 33
Local residents look through a ballot brought by an election commission member during a parliamentary election, with a cat seen nearby, inside a house in the village of Havronshchyna near Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

18 / 33
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

19 / 33
First lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

20 / 33
The golden Dome of the Rock is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

21 / 33
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

22 / 33
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

23 / 33
Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new album "1989" in New York, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

24 / 33
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

25 / 33
A wounded policeman is being helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

26 / 33
A man helps another make his way through deep mud at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, Sri Lanka, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

27 / 33
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

28 / 33
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

29 / 33
A worker adjusts her gloves as she learns to put on her protective suit during an Ebola training session held by Spain's Red Cross in Madrid, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

30 / 33
Smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

31 / 33
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani holds a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

32 / 33
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

