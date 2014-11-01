Photos of the week
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors...more
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to...more
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2014. A bruised and gaunt Frein was captured after a seven-week manhunt. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Free Syrian Army fighter carrying a weapon looks through a hole in the wall inside a damaged building on the frontline of Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A streaker runs across the pitch as a security guard prepares to tackle him during the Asian Champions League final first-leg soccer match between Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney,...more
Local residents look through a ballot brought by an election commission member during a parliamentary election, with a cat seen nearby, inside a house in the village of Havronshchyna near Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
First lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The golden Dome of the Rock is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk,...more
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new album "1989" in New York, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A wounded policeman is being helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man helps another make his way through deep mud at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, Sri Lanka, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A worker adjusts her gloves as she learns to put on her protective suit during an Ebola training session held by Spain's Red Cross in Madrid, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani holds a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October...more
Next Slideshows
Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash
The explosion of the Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship over California.
Peshmerga reinforce Kobani
Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the month of October.
Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank
Tensions run high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.