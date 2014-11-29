Photos of the week

Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. Kublalsingh, 55, says he is prepared to continue his fast, even if it means...more

Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. Kublalsingh, 55, says he is prepared to continue his fast, even if it means giving up his life to stop construction of a controversial highway. The former university lecturer embarked on his extreme form of protest over the building of part of a highway which he says will affect fragile wetland eco-systems and several close-knit communities.

