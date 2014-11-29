Photos of the week
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland.
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City.
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata, India. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that...more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city. Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front and other Sunni Islamists seized an area south of the Shi'ite Muslim village in...more
Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York.
A German riot police officer fights with Blockupy protester in front of the new European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt.
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
A man mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, November 26, 2014. Gunmen killed three Pakistani women polio workers and their...more
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
Israeli prison guards sit beside a paramilitary border policeman at Jerusalem District court, November 23, 2014. Israeli prosecutors charged the policeman on Sunday in the fatal shooting of a teenage Palestinian protester, accusing him of...more
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
Sheep are gathered in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris during a demonstration of shepherds against the protection of wolves in France.
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province. Iraqi forces said on Sunday they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters, driving them from strongholds...more
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib in Syria, November 26, 2014. Residents are using ancient caves and cemeteries...more
Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. Kublalsingh, 55, says he is prepared to continue his fast, even if it means...more
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
Vice President of Greece's Farmers Association Dimitrios Melonis addresses his colleagues during a protest outside Greece's Agriculture Ministry in Athens, November 25, 2014. About 500 Greek farmers from across the country demonstrated in Athens...more
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York.
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo.
Students have lunch outdoors at a primary school in Tongguan village, Liping county, Guizhou province, China. According to the headmaster, there is a school dining room but students prefer eating outside as the room is dimly lit.
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on the main Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong....more
A woman who lost her daughter attends a rally to condemn violence against women in La Paz, Bolivia.
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. Picture taken April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST...more
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. Indonesia's Constitutional Court is expected to announce its...more
Next Slideshows
India this week
Here is what made news in India this week.
Bhopal - 30 years on
On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.
Bhopal gas tragedy: 30 years on
Thirty years after the Bhopal gas disaster, a look at the people and places affected.
Gadhimai festival in Nepal
The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India...
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.