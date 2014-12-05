Edition:
Photos of the week

A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. New York.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital outside the village of Slovyanoserbsk is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory near the frontline.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in the Chechen capital Grozny where at least six gunmen and three policemen were killed in gun battles.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, Australia.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal, November 29, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Combination photo shows sign language interpreter Christine Dudley as she interprets for civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton as he speaks at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Lazar and his sister Andjelka sit by a candle in their home in the eastern Serbian town of Majdanpek. Electricity workers in Serbia struggled through snow, ice and treacherous terrain to restore electricity to an eastern town left shivering without power, heating or running water for a fourth day.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, China.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, China.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata, India.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a demonstration demanding the government find them, on the 40th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A competitor throws during the UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships in Keele, central England.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
