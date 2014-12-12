Photos of the week
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, December 5, 2014. The man, a farmer, allowed a fellow demonstrator to set him on fire...more
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014. Abu Ein died shortly after being hit by Israeli soldiers during the protest on in the occupied West Bank.
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.
Protesters stage a Die-In on a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, 50 miles from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group...more
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson...more
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul, December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch...more
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Office of the President staff to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign in Washington, December 10, 2014.
A police officer takes care of two boys after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California, December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had...more
A girl stands in line in front of a bus with other passengers travelling to Nairobi, as they wait to be searched for weapons by Kenyan police, in the town of Mandera at the Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi pose with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo, December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing...more
People walk past obstacles and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters on a main road at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 7, 2014.
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, December 9, 2014.
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki, in Greece, December 6, 2014.
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 11, 2014.
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, Bahrain, December 9, 2014.
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without a license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer
Sailson Jose das Gracas, 26, is escorted by policemen at a police station in Nova Iguacu near Rio de Janeiro December 11, 2014. Gracas, who was arrested on Wednesday, told reporters at a police station in the state of Rio that he killed for pleasure...more
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital Mogadishu, against suspected militant Islamist group al Shabaab sympathizers, December 8, 2014.
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.
A swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter taking part in an anti-kidnapping operation spotted the Nazi symbol by chance. A...more
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad, December 8, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq, December 8, 2014.
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber was banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one...more
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.
A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a Christmas present of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm during a Christmas-themed feeding time at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, December 9, 2014.
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in Israel, December 10, 2014. Ecologists said it could take years to clean up the massive oil spill that flooded an Israeli nature...more
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, travelling to Nairobi, for weapons in town of Mandera at Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, December 6, 2014. Gurley, 28, was an unarmed black man shot and killed by a New York police officer on November 20 in the stairwell of a...more
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighborhood frontline in Aleppo, Syria, December 6, 2014.
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, December 5, 2014.
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Palestinian minister
Clashes erupt following the funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, who died after an altercation with Israeli soldiers.
Putin meets Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Best of India 2014
A look at the best 100 pictures from India in 2014 curated by Reuters Chief Photographer Ahmad Masood.
Yousafzai, Satyarthi receive Nobel Peace Prize
Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes in Oslo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.