Photos of the week
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for...more
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India....more
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) in the limits of Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula...more
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. The Delta Air Lines jetliner landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport slid off the runway and struck a fence before...more
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. Tsarnaev, 21, is accused...more
A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. A press tour was organised by biologist Mario Moscatelli, to call attention to pollution on the waters of the lagoons which surround the...more
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. Two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, were shot in what officials called an ambush following months of...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks at "Self Portrait as a Drowned Man" by Jeremy Millar during a visit to Turner Contemporary in Margate, southern England, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital to draw attention to women's rights by...more
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd...more
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at the local time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building, in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 11,...more
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk March 5, 2015. Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead late on Wednesday after the coal mine blast in the...more
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 11, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the...more
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. A study done by the Psychology alumni of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua) revealed that about 1 million women in...more
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, March 5, 2015. The Lantern Festival or Yuan Xiao Jie is a Chinese festival that is...more
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what...more
A man sleeps under graffiti depicting the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form...more
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing southeast of...more
