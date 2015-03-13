Edition:
Photos of the week

A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for more than a week, a Reuters witness said. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. They made it as far as Letpadan, a town north of Yangon, where police blockaded them behind vehicles and barriers made of wood and barbed wire. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for more than a week, a Reuters witness said. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. They made it as far as Letpadan, a town north of Yangon, where police blockaded them behind vehicles and barriers made of wood and barbed wire. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Stringer
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) in the limits of Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma, confirmed the discovery of mummified bodies, which apparently correspond to two men, at the glacier called Jamapa, on the north side of the Pico de Orizaba vocano, local media reported. The bodies could not be recovered due weather conditions and the risky conditions of the area. The bodies could belong to missing climbers who disappeared on November 2, 1959 during an avalanche. REUTERS/Hilario Aguilar

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) in the limits of Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma, confirmed the discovery of mummified bodies, which apparently correspond to two men, at the glacier called Jamapa, on the north side of the Pico de Orizaba vocano, local media reported. The bodies could not be recovered due weather conditions and the risky conditions of the area. The bodies could belong to missing climbers who disappeared on November 2, 1959 during an avalanche. REUTERS/Hilario Aguilar
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. The Delta Air Lines jetliner landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport slid off the runway and struck a fence before coming to rest at the edge of Flushing Bay, but there were no serious injuries. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. The Delta Air Lines jetliner landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport slid off the runway and struck a fence before coming to rest at the edge of Flushing Bay, but there were no serious injuries. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. Tsarnaev, 21, is accused of killing three people and injuring 264 with a pair of homemade bombs at the race's crowded finish line on April 15, 2013, as well as fatally shooting a police officer three days later as he and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev tried to flee the city. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. Tsarnaev, 21, is accused of killing three people and injuring 264 with a pair of homemade bombs at the race's crowded finish line on April 15, 2013, as well as fatally shooting a police officer three days later as he and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev tried to flee the city. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters
A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. A press tour was organised by biologist Mario Moscatelli, to call attention to pollution on the waters of the lagoons which surround the Rio 2016 Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. A press tour was organised by biologist Mario Moscatelli, to call attention to pollution on the waters of the lagoons which surround the Rio 2016 Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. Two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, were shot in what officials called an ambush following months of acute tensions over relations between police and minority groups in the St. Louis suburb. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. Two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, were shot in what officials called an ambush following months of acute tensions over relations between police and minority groups in the St. Louis suburb. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks at "Self Portrait as a Drowned Man" by Jeremy Millar during a visit to Turner Contemporary in Margate, southern England, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks at "Self Portrait as a Drowned Man" by Jeremy Millar during a visit to Turner Contemporary in Margate, southern England, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital to draw attention to women's rights by donning head-to-toe burqas that for many people worldwide have come to symbolize the suppression of women. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital to draw attention to women's rights by donning head-to-toe burqas that for many people worldwide have come to symbolize the suppression of women. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former president George W. Bush (R). The event comes on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former president George W. Bush (R). The event comes on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at the local time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building, in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 11, 2015, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at the local time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building, in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 11, 2015, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk March 5, 2015. Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead late on Wednesday after the coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk near the battle front in eastern Ukraine, indicating no one trapped in the rubble survived. Mine officials said the explosion was most likely caused by gas and not fighting in the war between Moscow-backed rebels and Ukraine government forces. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk March 5, 2015. Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead late on Wednesday after the coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk near the battle front in eastern Ukraine, indicating no one trapped in the rubble survived. Mine officials said the explosion was most likely caused by gas and not fighting in the war between Moscow-backed rebels and Ukraine government forces. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 11, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 11, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. A study done by the Psychology alumni of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua) revealed that about 1 million women in Nicaragua suffer from domestic violence. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. A study done by the Psychology alumni of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua) revealed that about 1 million women in Nicaragua suffer from domestic violence. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, March 5, 2015. The Lantern Festival or Yuan Xiao Jie is a Chinese festival that is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar year in the Chinese calendar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, March 5, 2015. The Lantern Festival or Yuan Xiao Jie is a Chinese festival that is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar year in the Chinese calendar. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what is - and is not - acceptable for young women in the conservative Muslim country. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, women in Afghanistan were excluded from public life, banned from going to school or stepping outside their home without a male family member. Women's rights have made gains since the hardline Islamist group's ouster in 2001, but observers worry that progress is at risk as gender-based violence persists and women remain under-represented in politics. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what is - and is not - acceptable for young women in the conservative Muslim country. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, women in Afghanistan were excluded from public life, banned from going to school or stepping outside their home without a male family member. Women's rights have made gains since the hardline Islamist group's ouster in 2001, but observers worry that progress is at risk as gender-based violence persists and women remain under-represented in politics. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man sleeps under graffiti depicting the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A man sleeps under graffiti depicting the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in nerve tissue of adrenal glands. Every day in his hospital bedroom in the interior of Sao Paulo, he practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup towards the Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in nerve tissue of adrenal glands. Every day in his hospital bedroom in the interior of Sao Paulo, he practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup towards the Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this March 12, 2015 picture provided by NASA. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this March 12, 2015 picture provided by NASA. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters
