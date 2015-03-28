Photos of the week

Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close