Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 1:12am IST

Photos of the week

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during the "Honozumo" ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A racehorse is hoisted up before its operation at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul March 3, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical producer in eastern China, Xinhua reported. The blast happened around 7 p.m. (1100 GMT) at a pumping station for a condensate storage at the plant in Zhangzhou in Fujian province that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, state media said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small boats to Lisbon, 100 km (62 miles) south. The sailors, as the navigation was dangerous, blessed their boats every year during the festivity of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem". REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A crowd looks at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. The death toll in an assault by Somali militants on Garissa University College is likely to climb above 147, a government source and media said, as anger grew among local residents over what they say as a government failure to prevent bloodshed. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, containing the world's earliest known art which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will be inaugurated on April 10 and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, Kerry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital on Tuesday to demand more security from the government after gunmen killed nearly 150 people at a campus in the eastern town of Garissa last week. A citizens group planned to hold a vigil in Nairobi's main park later in the evening, tapping growing public frustration over security in the wake of the attack claimed by al Shabaab Islamists based in neighbouring Somalia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower (C) and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Shane Moseley, 13, arrives to meet his friends to surf before school before sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. Passover commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognised as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
