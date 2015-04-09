Photos of the week
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during the "Honozumo" ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A racehorse is hoisted up before its operation at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul March 3, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest...more
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility at Dragon Aromatics, an independent petrochemical...more
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites...more
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small...more
A crowd looks at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. The death toll in an assault by Somali militants on Garissa University College is likely to climb above 147, a government source...more
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic...more
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April...more
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital on Tuesday...more
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015....more
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled...more
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower (C) and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Shane Moseley, 13, arrives to meet his friends to surf before school before sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover....more
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus...more
