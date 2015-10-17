Photos of the week
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture...more
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. PREUTERS/Stringer
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight...more
Evelyn Buhagiar, of Pacifica, sits next to two pumpkins during the 42nd annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver...more
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai...more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015....more
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural...more
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children,...more
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the Spanish armed forces smokes a cigarette before taking part in a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.