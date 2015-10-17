Edition:
Photos of the week

A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. PREUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. PREUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. PREUTERS/Stringer
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard. The long-awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard. The long-awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Evelyn Buhagiar, of Pacifica, sits next to two pumpkins during the 42nd annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Evelyn Buhagiar, of Pacifica, sits next to two pumpkins during the 42nd annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Evelyn Buhagiar, of Pacifica, sits next to two pumpkins during the 42nd annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz

An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany who finished second and Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico who placed third. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany who finished second and Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico who placed third. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 meters (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 meters (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children, Nihonbashi, Yaesu and Kyobashi Community Associations and the Street Rugby Alliance to mark Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Johnson is in Japan to lead a trade mission as part of his plans to strengthen cultural ties with Tokyo, with the aim of encouraging investment, job creation and economic growth in London. REUTERS/Issei Kato

London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children,

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children, Nihonbashi, Yaesu and Kyobashi Community Associations and the Street Rugby Alliance to mark Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Johnson is in Japan to lead a trade mission as part of his plans to strengthen cultural ties with Tokyo, with the aim of encouraging investment, job creation and economic growth in London. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the Spanish armed forces smokes a cigarette before taking part in a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A member of the Spanish armed forces smokes a cigarette before taking part in a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A member of the Spanish armed forces smokes a cigarette before taking part in a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville
