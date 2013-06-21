Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 22, 2013 | 2:00am IST

Photos of the week

<p>President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, June 22, 2013

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 20
<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 20
<p>Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 20
<p>Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16,...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa</p>

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

Close
8 / 20
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 20
<p>Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Saturday, June 22, 2013

North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
11 / 20
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 20
<p>An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
15 / 20
<p>A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
16 / 20
<p>A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, left four people dead and about 5,000 injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, left four people dead and about 5,000 injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 20
<p>A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Protests continue in cities across the country.

21 Jun 2013
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

At least nine people were killed and 14 injured when a residential building collapsed in Mumbra on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013.

21 Jun 2013
NBA Finals

NBA Finals

The Miami Heat repeated as NBA champions with a 95-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

21 Jun 2013
Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall.

21 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures