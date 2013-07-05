Photos of the week
Egyptian military helicopters trailing national flags circled over Tahrir Square during a protest demanding that Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi resign in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman tries to hang on a bull sculpture outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda (R), demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning witness Sanford police officer Chris Serino at George Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 2, 2013....more
Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read, "perfect mastery". REUTERS/Stringer
As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg,...more
A man covers himself in algae as he plays with his friends at a seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgium's Queen Paola (L) adjusts the tie of Belgium's King Albert II before a televised address to the nation July 3, 2013. Belgium's King Albert says he will abdicate in favor of his son Crown Prince Philippe on July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and...more
Uranjargal, a leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned...more
Chinese singer and actor Li Yugang presents a creation by Chinese designer Laurence Xu as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of the White House travelling staff walk to a group of helicopters about to transport President Barack Obama from a soccer field in Johannesburg, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up benzine taken from the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A visitor uses a magnifying glass to look at a handmade wood carving in the shape of a Chinese ancient pavilion at a culture industry exhibition in Taiyuan, Shanxi province July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal...more
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese south of Athens July 3, 2013. Andreas Andreadis, head of Greece's main tourism body SETE, said tourism revenues are seen rising by up to 10 percent this...more
A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to...more
The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. The iconic Washington skyline of the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) serve as a backdrop...more
