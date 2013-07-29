Photos of the week
A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about...more
A message is displayed on the face of Keesha Clark during a march to protest the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A man covers himself with algae as he poses for photographs on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more
Laborers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba July 6, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A herder rides a donkey next to sand dunes on the outskirts of Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the...more
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said on Tuesday he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos...more
Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently...more
Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A worker sweeps on the top of a replica airplane at the passenger terminal at Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 24, 2013. Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women walk on a windy day outside Kabul, Afghanistan, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the...more
