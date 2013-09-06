Photos of the week
Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore September 5, 2013. Vujicic dived with sharks in a customized acrylic enclosure that takes in a 360-degree view of the shark habitat at the aquarium. Vujicic is in Singapore to give a motivational talk to a 5,000 strong audience on Saturday. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Somali policeman runs from the scene of an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men stand next to coffins during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. Six children, aged between one and nine, all either siblings or cousins, died when the house they were in collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains in northern Honduras, emergency services said. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A boy stretches as he exercises at a fitness center in Sanaa, Yemen, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An exotic dancer (L) embraces a fellow employee at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. United States' first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club shuts its doors on September 2 after its landlord refused to negotiate on a lower rent, local media reported. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, U.S. Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlor at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala
Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, which is under construction, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao September 5, 2013. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbor as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. Those who succeed in pulling the neck off get to keep the goose. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
An aerial view shows artificial islands on Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea, western Kazakhstan, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anatoly Ustinenko
University freshmen pretend to be dead in a simulated battle during their military training at a campus in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 27th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London September 4, 2013. The Walkie Talkie tower that reflects sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car became the latest attraction in the city's financial district as the developers acted to find a quick fix. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
