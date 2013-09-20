Photos of the week

Leigh, a 26-year-old bartender, poses for a portrait in her home in Pennsylvania, September 24, 2012. Leigh says she was 21 years old when she became pregnant and had an abortion. “I didn't take it lightly… It took every inch of strength inside of me to be able to do it, but I knew it was the right decision to make… I know it was the right decision to make. I've never doubted that… I don't regret it but I don't think I could ever stomach being able to do it again. I think I was just about to turn 22... I would have had a 4 and a half year-old right now,” Leigh said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce