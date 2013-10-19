Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 19, 2013 | 9:00am IST

Photos of the week

<p>A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 20
<p>The Statue of Liberty is pictured as people take photos of the skyline of Manhattan from the first tour boat to go to Liberty Island since it was shuttered in almost two weeks ago in New York, October 13, 2013. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today, the result of the state government of New York approving state funds in spite of the ongoing federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The Statue of Liberty is pictured as people take photos of the skyline of Manhattan from the first tour boat to go to Liberty Island since it was shuttered in almost two weeks ago in New York, October 13, 2013. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today,...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

The Statue of Liberty is pictured as people take photos of the skyline of Manhattan from the first tour boat to go to Liberty Island since it was shuttered in almost two weeks ago in New York, October 13, 2013. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today, the result of the state government of New York approving state funds in spite of the ongoing federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
5 / 20
<p>Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
7 / 20
<p>A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg saying that graffiti ruins property. "It's a sign of decay and loss of control," local media have reported. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg saying that graffiti ruins property. "It's a...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg saying that graffiti ruins property. "It's a sign of decay and loss of control," local media have reported. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 20
<p>Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box....more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
10 / 20
<p>Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man walks with a chair on his shoulders in downtown Rome October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A man walks with a chair on his shoulders in downtown Rome October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A man walks with a chair on his shoulders in downtown Rome October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
12 / 20
<p>Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
14 / 20
<p>Senator Ted Cruz is trailed by reporters as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. U.S. Senate leaders raced to strike a last-minute deal on Wednesday to avert a historic lapse in the government's borrowing authority, a breach that could lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Ted Cruz is trailed by reporters as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. U.S. Senate leaders raced to strike a last-minute deal on Wednesday to avert a historic lapse in the...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Senator Ted Cruz is trailed by reporters as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. U.S. Senate leaders raced to strike a last-minute deal on Wednesday to avert a historic lapse in the government's borrowing authority, a breach that could lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 20
<p>Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots after a killing blamed on a migrant. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov</p>

Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots after a killing blamed on a migrant. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

Close
16 / 20
<p>Medical workers work to revive a newly-born baby boy at a covered court after hospital patients were evacuated following an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Medical workers work to revive a newly-born baby boy at a covered court after hospital patients were evacuated following an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Medical workers work to revive a newly-born baby boy at a covered court after hospital patients were evacuated following an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 20
<p>A policeman stands next to a police car which an anti-government protester set fire to after a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 15, 2013. The protest demanded changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A policeman stands next to a police car which an anti-government protester set fire to after a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 15, 2013. The protest demanded changes in the public state and municipal education system....more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

A policeman stands next to a police car which an anti-government protester set fire to after a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 15, 2013. The protest demanded changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 20
<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family...more

Saturday, October 19, 2013

Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
19 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, October 19, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Next Slideshows

Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

06 Nov 2013
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

The Taliban attack a convoy of foreign vehicles in Kabul, the first major incident in the Afghan capital since July.

19 Oct 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best India photos from this week.

18 Oct 2013
Typhoon hits Japan

Typhoon hits Japan

A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.

18 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures