Photos of the week
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October...more
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, shows off a tattoo on his back as he poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A member of a special forces unit under the military intelligence service takes part in a demonstration of skills in the city of Stavropol in southern Russia October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Family Hoppmann poses in the sleeping room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A model reacts as designer Obiora Ichiebuke (R) makes last-minute alterations to her dress seconds before she had to walk on the catwalk for the presentation of the ROOOI collection during Liverpool Fashion Week in northern England October 17, 2013....more
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stenciled images, which have sold at auction...more
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing,...more
Afghan boys play on a destroyed car in Kabul October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A masked student is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle, during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago,...more
Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A resident takes a picture of National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Patients receive brainwave therapy at a hospital specializing in mental health care in Quzhou Zhejiang province, China, October 23, 2013. Slow-paced music is played along with pictures of scenery on the glasses of patients who need anger management...more
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can...more
A Somali migrant lies on her bed in a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention center for immigrants, which currently holds 236 detainees, in Hal Far, outside Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Relatives of four victims killed in an attack at a wedding on Sunday, attend their funerals at Virgin Church in Cairo October 21, 2013. Egyptian Coptic Christians joyfully waited outside the Virgin Church in Cairo for the bride to arrive to join the...more
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (C), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. Bulgarian police have identified a couple they suspect are the...more
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth receives flowers from a child actor as she inspects the horse prop from the theatre production "War Horse", during a visit to the National Theatre to commemorate its 50th anniversary, London October 22, 2013....more
Pumpkins carved in the likeness of U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are lit at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
