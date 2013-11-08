Photos of the week

Antonio Acuna, 7, plays dress up while wearing high heel shoes at the factory where he lives with his family after the postponement of the demolition of their homes in Madrid November 7, 2013. Acuna belongs to one of the 13 families, all related, who are at risk of having their homes demolished by orders of Madrid's Town Hall. The families, whose members are mostly unemployed, have lived in a former paint factory as well as in shacks they built themselves for the past ten years. They say they have not been offered any housing alternatives by Madrid's Town Hall and they are evicted to make way for future plans to build a road on the land they occupy. The demolition of their homes was postponed at the last minute thanks to the Victims' Mortgage Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Susana Vera