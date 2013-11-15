Photos of the week
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police approach artist Pyotr Pavlensky sitting on the pavestones of Red Square during a protest in front of the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, November 10, 2013. Pavlensky nailed himself to the pavestones by his genitals as part of an art performance in protest of what he sees as apathy in contemporary Russian society and the possibility such indifference can lead eventually to a police state. The performance coincided with the day when the Interior Ministry honored its service members. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. Forty-eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A victim, with her eyes wide open, lies on a hospital bed after an attack on a passenger microbus by an unidentified group in Kathmandu November 13, 2013. At least eight people were injured in the attack when a group of unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb at the microbus, according to police. Violent activities have increased in the country since a strike called by the 33-party alliance led by the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist, according to local media. The strike, which began on November 11, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government's decision to hold a Constituent Assembly Election on November 19. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Veterans listen to the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. There were 6,291 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Many homeless veterans suffer from co-occurring disorders, including substance abuse, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as chronic medical problems. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. Polish police used rubber bullets to break up groups of masked far-right youths who threw firecrackers and set fire to cars when a nationalist march through the centre of the capital turned violent. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Solo woman rower Mylene Paquette of Canada celebrates as she arrives at Lorient harbour, November 12, 2013. Paquette reaches Brittany after more than 140 days at sea, to become the first North American woman to row solo across the Atlantic. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. Dozens of huts were gutted in the fire that broke out on Monday evening, with no causalities reported and the cause of the fire still unknown, firefighters said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Free Syrian Army fighter exercises as he is seen through a hole in a wall in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during council at City Hall in Toronto November 14, 2013. Embattled mayor Ford, under pressure to quit after he admitted smoking crack cocaine and buying illegal drugs, vowed to sue former aides that he said had lied about his behavior. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. Initial data from Brazil's space agency suggests that destruction of the vast rainforest - the largest in the world - spiked by more than a third over the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. If the figures are borne out by follow-up data, they would confirm fears of scientists and environmental activists who warn that farming, mining and Amazon infrastructure projects, coupled with changes to Brazil's long-standing environmental policies, are reversing progress made against deforestation. Environmental issues will be under the spotlight as a United Nations Climate Change Conference opens in Warsaw, Poland, on November 11. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its 20th anniversary. The stations mostly employ soldiers who work alongside civilian presenters, including leading names in Israeli broadcasting. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province November 13, 2013. The school has faced annual floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season for more than seven years, according to school principal Munawaroh. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman holds a piece of her apartment's window which was broken during clashes between Saudi and foreign workers in Manfouha, southern Riyadh, November 14, 2013. A Sudanese man was killed in a second flare of clashes since Saturday between Saudi riot police, citizens and foreign workers in Riyadh amid a clampdown on visas, state media said. The report on the official Saudi Press Agency, which cited a Riyadh police spokesman, gave no further details about the dead man, but said the clashes had started as a dispute between Saudis and foreigners earlier in the day. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Residents clear the road of a fallen electric post after Typhoon Haiyan hit Daanbantayan town in Cebu Province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. Dazed survivors of the super typhoon that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
Victoria's Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes talks to the media as she gets her hair done backstage before the taping of the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. Among the issues China's top leaders tackled this week as they hammered out their policy roadmap, some may determine whether children attending the likes of the Pengying school in Beijing fulfill their dreams. Thanks to China's system of internal passports, or hukou, parents in search of better jobs in the capital, or other urban areas, leave behind the public services they were entitled to as residents of their home villages - their pension, healthcare insurance and free public schooling. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. During Ashura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
