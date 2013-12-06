Photos of the week
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Areef, 4, feeds his father Sabed Ali, a driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. Ali sustained burns after protesters torched his auto rickshaw during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A woman and a girl plead from inside a bus as it is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Indians clash with guards during a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman carrying religious pictures points at Interior Ministry personnel during a rally to support EU integration in Kiev December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Men try to remove an overloaded cart from a horse that fell on a road in Lahore, Pakistan, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rebel fighters carry weapons during an offensive on the Canadian hospital building, which they say is being controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts as two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, trips over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013....more
Protesters sleep on the floor as others look through a window for possible police presence inside Kiev's city hall December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Passengers Melissa and Tony Stone look out of the window of an Amtrak train as it passes the site of a derailed Metro-North Railroad train in New York, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Rescue workers and civilians stand inside a flooded tunnel leading to Beirut airport after heavy rainfall December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Pigeons are seen near graffiti in Detroit, Michigan, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Vanessa, 13, who was picked up by the police on the streets, is pictured at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation, where she was sheltered after undergoing treatment for crack cocaine abuse, in Fortaleza...more
Bodies killed in fighting are gathered under a mattress at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Policemen watch the news as anti-government protesters enter their compound of metropolitan police headquarters, the site of fierce clashes over the last few days, in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Driver Barou Niare poses for a picture in his Peugeot 504 used for public transport while another driver, Moussa Samake, sits on top of the vehicle at a car park in Bamako, Mali, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
