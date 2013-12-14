Photos of the week
A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Villager Diomesio Coelho Antunes from the Rumao Island community clubs an arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main...more
Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, Ukraine, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien more
A People's Liberation Army officer looks at his mobile phone as he speaks with two Hui'an maiden tourist guides in Hui'an county, Fujian province, China, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state, Brazil, December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes...more
Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A mourner waits on a bus at the entrance of the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Winter swimmers try to pull an elderly man out of icy waters after he was trapped in a partially frozen lake at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Footprints can be seen along the ice covered shore as the reflection of the skyline can be seen on the surface of Lake Michigan in Chicago where temperatures have dropped well below freezing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, Jordan, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
