Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 14, 2013 | 5:50am IST

Photos of the week

<p>A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
1 / 20
<p>Villager Diomesio Coelho Antunes from the Rumao Island community clubs an arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Fonte Boa, Brazil, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Villager Diomesio Coelho Antunes from the Rumao Island community clubs an arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main...more

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Villager Diomesio Coelho Antunes from the Rumao Island community clubs an arapaima or pirarucu, the largest freshwater fish species in South America and one of the largest in the world, while fishing in a branch of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Fonte Boa, Brazil, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, Ukraine, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, Ukraine, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, Ukraine, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
3 / 20
<p>A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien more

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Mourners fall in a stampede as they run to queue before boarding buses to take them to the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
5 / 20
<p>A People's Liberation Army officer looks at his mobile phone as he speaks with two Hui'an maiden tourist guides in Hui'an county, Fujian province, China, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A People's Liberation Army officer looks at his mobile phone as he speaks with two Hui'an maiden tourist guides in Hui'an county, Fujian province, China, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A People's Liberation Army officer looks at his mobile phone as he speaks with two Hui'an maiden tourist guides in Hui'an county, Fujian province, China, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state, Brazil, December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia</p>

Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state, Brazil, December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes...more

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state, Brazil, December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia

Close
7 / 20
<p>Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 20
<p>A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria, South Africa, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 20
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wear 3D glasses before a screening of "David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D" at the Natural History Museum in London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 20
<p>Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Villagers hold torches during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in the southern Spanish village of Casarabonela, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
11 / 20
<p>A mourner waits on a bus at the entrance of the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A mourner waits on a bus at the entrance of the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A mourner waits on a bus at the entrance of the Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state in Pretoria, South Africa, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
13 / 20
<p>Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon</p>

Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 20
<p>Winter swimmers try to pull an elderly man out of icy waters after he was trapped in a partially frozen lake at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Winter swimmers try to pull an elderly man out of icy waters after he was trapped in a partially frozen lake at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Winter swimmers try to pull an elderly man out of icy waters after he was trapped in a partially frozen lake at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Saturday, December 14, 2013

A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
18 / 20
<p>Footprints can be seen along the ice covered shore as the reflection of the skyline can be seen on the surface of Lake Michigan in Chicago where temperatures have dropped well below freezing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Footprints can be seen along the ice covered shore as the reflection of the skyline can be seen on the surface of Lake Michigan in Chicago where temperatures have dropped well below freezing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Saturday, December 14, 2013

Footprints can be seen along the ice covered shore as the reflection of the skyline can be seen on the surface of Lake Michigan in Chicago where temperatures have dropped well below freezing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
19 / 20
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, Jordan, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, Jordan, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, December 14, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, Jordan, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fury over Bangladesh execution

Fury over Bangladesh execution

Next Slideshows

Fury over Bangladesh execution

Fury over Bangladesh execution

Supporters of an Islamist leader vent their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

13 Dec 2013
India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best photos this week

13 Dec 2013
Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Our strangest photos of the past year.

13 Dec 2013
Kim Jong Un's uncle

Kim Jong Un's uncle

North Korea says Jang Song Thaek has been executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason.

13 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures