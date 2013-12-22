Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 22, 2013 | 11:05pm IST

Photos of the week

<p>A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Sunday, December 22, 2013

<p>Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their houses that are flooded with rainwater as a poster depicting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen on a building, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

<p>Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man gestures as he calls for help at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tareek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

<p>A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, south Africa, December 15, 2013. EREUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>U.S. Marines assist Sudanese Ibrahim Osman, one of two Sudanese detainees released from the Guantanomo facility in Cuba, as he disembarks from an U.S. Air Force plane in Khartoum Airport, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>Penguins wear Santa Claus costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A child cries as her mother (not pictured) works to earn money by carrying bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on the tracks to render aid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

