Photos of the week
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their houses that are flooded with rainwater as a poster depicting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen on a building, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16,...more
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their houses that are flooded with rainwater as a poster depicting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen on a building, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man gestures as he calls for help at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tareek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A man gestures as he calls for help at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tareek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the...more
President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, south Africa, December 15, 2013. EREUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, south Africa, December 15, 2013. EREUTERS/Siegfried Modola
U.S. Marines assist Sudanese Ibrahim Osman, one of two Sudanese detainees released from the Guantanomo facility in Cuba, as he disembarks from an U.S. Air Force plane in Khartoum Airport, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
U.S. Marines assist Sudanese Ibrahim Osman, one of two Sudanese detainees released from the Guantanomo facility in Cuba, as he disembarks from an U.S. Air Force plane in Khartoum Airport, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Penguins wear Santa Claus costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Penguins wear Santa Claus costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A child cries as her mother (not pictured) works to earn money by carrying bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child cries as her mother (not pictured) works to earn money by carrying bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on...more
Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on the tracks to render aid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Next Slideshows
India-U.S. diplomatic row
India and United States spar over an Indian diplomat's arrest in New York.
London theater collapse
Nearly 90 people are injured after the ceiling of the Apollo Theatre in London collapsed during a packed performance.
The trials of Khodorkovsky
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, leaves prison after a pardon from President Putin.
India This Week
The best of Reuters pictures this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.