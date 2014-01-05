Photos of the week
A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014....more
An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail
Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Women in the Marines
A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.
Military fires on garment workers
Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.
Hollande's missed handshakes
French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.
India This Week
Our best photos from the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.