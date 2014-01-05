Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 5, 2014 | 5:45am IST

Photos of the week

<p>A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A reveller writes "2014" with sparklers ahead of New Year's Eve, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 30, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
<p>A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
3 / 20
<p>Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Members of the "Krepysh" family winter swimming club pour icy water onto each other on the banks of the Yenisei River, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 20
<p>A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A security personnel walks past a burning passenger bus carrying Shi'ite pilgrims at the site of the suicide car bomb attack in Akhtarabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
5 / 20
<p>Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 20
<p>Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Incoming New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane de Blasio blow a kiss to the crowd with their son Dante de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio after his public inauguration at City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 20
<p>Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolleybus in Volgograd, Russia, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
9 / 20
<p>An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014....more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
10 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, January 05, 2014

An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
12 / 20
<p>The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock</p>

The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Sunday, January 05, 2014

The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock

Close
13 / 20
<p>A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
14 / 20
<p>Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Dancers from Romania's northeastern region of Moldova perform the "bear" dance, a ritual for good luck in the New Year, during a traditional parade in Comanesti, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
15 / 20
<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

Close
16 / 20
<p>Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year's eve celebrations in Lille, France, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
17 / 20
<p>Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 20
<p>President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sunday, January 05, 2014

President Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 20
<p>Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Police officers carry an injured man from the scene of a bomb attack outside the Jazira hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

Next Slideshows

Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.

04 Jan 2014
Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.

04 Jan 2014
Hollande's missed handshakes

Hollande's missed handshakes

French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.

03 Jan 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from the week.

03 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures