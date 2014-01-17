Photos of the week
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev, January 15, 2014. In Ukraine, buckwheat is a symbol of bribing voters. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Iquique to Antofagasta, in Chile, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
