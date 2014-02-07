Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 8, 2014 | 5:05am IST

Photos of the week

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Saturday, February 08, 2014

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
1 / 20
<p>A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 08, 2014

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 20
<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 20
<p>Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 20
<p>Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool</p>

Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Close
8 / 20
<p>An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Saturday, February 08, 2014

An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 20
<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
10 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 20
<p>An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Saturday, February 08, 2014

An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
12 / 20
<p>Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 20
<p>Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
14 / 20
<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
<p>A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
16 / 20
<p>Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 20
<p>A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
18 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
19 / 20
<p>Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Olympic team fashion

Olympic team fashion

Next Slideshows

Olympic team fashion

Olympic team fashion

The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

08 Feb 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from this week.

08 Feb 2014
Elephant rescue operation

Elephant rescue operation

Mahouts and rescuers try to pull an elephant out of a marshland.

07 Feb 2014
Auto Expo 2014

Auto Expo 2014

Snapshots from the biennial Auto Summit near Delhi.

07 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures