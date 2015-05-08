Photos of the week
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested...more
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The...more
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside...more
Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. The Savernake Forest and West Woods, managed by the Forestry Commission and replanted in the 1930s to 1950s with beech...more
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000...more
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel...more
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in...more
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates....more
A woman drinks rum during a voodoo ceremony in honor of Kouzen Zaka, also known as St. Isidro, in Mexico City, May 2, 2015. According to Haitain voodoo, Kouzen Zaka is the patron of work, whose patronage will help with employment and safeguard crops...more
A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts,...more
Sumo wrestlers of Nishonoseki clan appeal to the winner of a training bout for the next opponent during a joint training session ahead of the May Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Israeli border policemen scuffle with a Palestinian man as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have the needed...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy...more
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours,...more
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
