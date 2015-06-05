Photos of the week
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015....more
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Policemen try to grab and control a naked man standing outside a balcony and threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of an apartment building, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 4, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, was later...more
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar landed the boat with 727...more
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million...more
A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking...more
A protester, hiding from police, tries to retrieve a machete during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being...more
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (R) pinches the nose of a supporter as he is surrounded by security staff after arriving at Sydney International airport June 4, 2015, at the start of a twelve-day visit to Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The travelers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79,...more
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the...more
Men carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol member Steve Rubin (L) and Henry Miller grab a late meal at a restaurant while out on patrol in San Diego, California, United States March 10, 2015. When you think of a police car patrolling the streets of a U.S. city,...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.