Pictures | Sat Aug 1, 2015 | 4:15am IST

Photos of the week

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A masked far left-wing protester walks during clashes with riot police at a demonstration against the death of Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation, in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, Turkey, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A nurse (R) leads cataract patients as they walk past a train which serves as a mobile hospital, in Ledu county, Qinghai province, China, July 23, 2015. The train, donated by people from Hong Kong and Macau, came to the county three months ago and has provided free medical treatment to over 900 local cataract patients, local media reported. REUTERS/Simon Zo

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
President Barack Obama tells the crowd not to push as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in military fatigues after a 12-hour battle that ended in the small-town police station near the border with Pakistan, and at least nine people were killed. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children laugh as they swim with floats at the seashore covered by algae, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny stands in a garden during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrow's to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Spain's Ona Carbonell performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Emil Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 29, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Former President George Bush is pictured with then Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. Every day hundreds of tourists visit Houtouwan, making their way on narrow footpaths past tumbledown houses overtaken by vegetation. The remote village, on one of more than 400 islands in the Shengsi archipelago, was abandoned in the early 1990s as first wealthy residents then others moved away, aiming to leave problems with education and food delivery behind them. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Protesters burn an effigy of Philippines' President Benigno Aquino on a road after they are blocked by police to march towards Batasang Pambansa, where Aquino will address the joint session of Congress delivering his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
