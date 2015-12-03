Photos of the week
Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France,...more
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015 as the French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on...more
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (2nd R) appears at the end of the Chanel Metier d'Art show in Roma at Cinecitta studios in Rome, Italy December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015....more
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party at a social services...more
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific...more
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in...more
A man uses a binoculars at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. The Satmars, a strictly anti-Zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel...more
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of...more
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by...more
A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
