Photos of the week

<p>A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello</p>

<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. President Barack Obama embraced a sweeping overhaul of the nation's immigration system put forward by a bipartisan group of senators, saying it was "largely consistent" with his own principles for immigration reform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Fans of Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrive by bus for his concert in Oslo April 16, 2013. Bieber will be performing the first of three concerts on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>Lola (C) and her daughters, Isabel (L) and Alejandra, wearing typical Sevillana outfits pose for a portrait during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in the Venezuelan capital after Capriles called for demonstrations to demand a recount of votes from Sunday's election to replace the late Hugo Chavez. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. The Beach for Everyone project, run by volunteer physical therapists and students, offers weekend recreation and sport at two of Rio's beaches to the physically handicapped, many of whom don't have the means to reach the beach, let alone swim in the sea. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013 Thatcher, who was Conservative prime minister between 1979 and 1990, died on April 8 at the age of 87. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A Somali woman runs to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu April 14, 2013. At least 16 people were killed as two car bombs exploded outside the law courts in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and gunmen stormed the building on Sunday, before a gunbattle erupted with security forces besieging the compound, witnesses said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>A Brazilian Indian boy draws on the ground during a protest where Indians from various parts of Brazil occupy the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia April 16, 2013. They are protesting against a proposed constitutional amendment which gives power to Congress, rather than the Executive Branch, to decide on the demarcation of indigenous lands and reserves in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take their position, as one of them points his weapon from the top of a building in Deir al-Zor April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>People erect a coffin shaped placard featuring a skeleton with the head of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at a party at Free Derry corner following the funeral of Thatcher in Londonderry April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>An Afghan woman in a burqa walks along a road on a windy day on the outskirts of Kabul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A girl plays inside a giant plastic ball at St. Matthew's fairground, a traditional amusement park, at Holesovice, a suburb in Prague, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Elderly women wearing tiaras sit in the audience during a beauty pageant for elderly women called the "Queen of the Elderly" in Guadalajara April 17, 2013. Eight contestants, ranging in age from 65-75, answered questions about their lives and what it means to be a senior citizen in today's society, as they competed in the annual event to win the top prize of a handbag and jewelry creations by local designers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Aaron Jasper (L) and Jackie Pickering hold flowers outside the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas early April 18, 2013. The deadly explosion ripped through the fertilizer plant late on Wednesday, injuring more than 100 people, leveling dozens of homes and damaging other buildings including a school and nursing home, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

