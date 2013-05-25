Photos of the week
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. Rescuers went building to building in search of victims and thousands of survivors were homeless on Tuesday after a massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, wiping out whole blocks of homes and killing at least 24 people. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks through a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. According to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, the flags are planted on the Common for fallen Massachusetts service members at the Memorial Day holiday, which will be celebrated May 27 in the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. Embattled Ford fired his chief of staff on Thursday, as Canada's largest city waits for Ford to address allegations that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on camera. Picture taken through a tinted window. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul May 24, 2013. Several large explosions rocked a busy area in the centre of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday with Reuters witnesses describing shooting in the area. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man powers a boat near a house built on a rock on the river Drina near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. Due to inadequate sewage treatment, Zao River takes in 60 percent of the city's sewage and discharges 80 tons of them into Wei River, the largest branch of Yellow River, "the cradle of Chinese civilization", according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, according to local media. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians Sadi al-Masri (R), 27, Moutasem Abu Karsh (C), 16, and Asad Redwan (L), 31, rest after taking part in a swimming lesson inside al-Sadaka Club in Gaza City May 16, 2013. Al-Masri's leg was amputated after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during the first Intifada in 1987, while Abu Karsh lost his leg in an explosion, and Redwan said his leg was amputated after he was hit in an Israeli air strike in 2009, they said. The swimming training sessions are organized by the Merciful Hands Society for wounded Palestinians in an attempt to help them get rid of trauma and frustration. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A visitor tries on a metal mask, used as a torture device by the regime of Iraq's ousted leader Saddam Hussein, displayed at an exhibition gallery at the Martyrs Monument in Baghdad May 24, 2013. The monument, also known as the al-Shaheed Monument, was built during Saddam Hussein's reign and is dedicated to Iraqi soldiers who died in the Iran-Iraq war. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Bineta Ndiaye, 22, looks at herself in the mirror as her friend Coumba Faye, 19, fixes her hair in Faye's house in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. They consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sudarshan Gautam, 32, drinks water using his feet as he speaks with a media personnel in Kathmandu May 23, 2013. Gautam, who believes that disability is not an inability, became the first double amputee to climb the world's highest peak Mount Everest on May 20, 2013. He lost both arms in an accident. Nepal will be celebrating the Diamond Jubilee to commemorate the ascent on Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay from May 26 to 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man ascends by bungee cords from a large former well during a traditional ceremony in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. The well, called Kalom, was the site of historic battles in Senegalese history. According to local historian Baye Niass, the well dates back to the 16th century. Today there is no water in the former well and it is used for ceremonial purposes. Niass says the well measure 36 meters in depth an 11m in diameter. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Bowatte Indaratane sets himself on fire in Kandy May 24, 2013. According to local media, the monk had set himself on fire in a form of protest against the slaughter of cattle. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Bowatte Indaratane sets himself on fire in Kandy May 24, 2013. According to local media, the monk had set himself on fire in a form of protest against the slaughter of cattle. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning flashes in the sky in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning flashes in the sky in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
