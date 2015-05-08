Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Earthquake victims rebuild a house after the April 25 earthquake at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Ten days after the 7.8 magnitude quake, many people were still searching debris for the bodies of loved ones, or struggling...more
A bed lies on the debris of a collapsed house at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. The devastating earthquake killed over 7,700 people and flattened towns and villages across central Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Many surveyed their wrecked communities and wondered how they would ever rebuild. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A local resident throws a brick from the ruins of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Survivors across the Himalayan nation expressed gratitude for international relief workers and the local soldiers who sped to their aid in the disaster's...more
Local residents clear the rubble from the ruins of their home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Now many fret that foreigners may not stay long enough to help with the equally daunting task of resurrecting homes and livelihoods, while the Nepalese...more
An earthquake survivor visits her collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2015. Kathmandu is a city of migrants, and in the days after the quake tens of thousands of Nepalis left for family homes in distant villages....more
A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of collapsed houses in Bhaktapur May 7, 2015. The Nepal of cliche is gritty and resilient, a land of Gurkhas and Sherpas. But many survivors do not complain simply because they know other Nepalis...more
Paru Shrestha stands inside her damaged house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. Six years ago, Shrestha's family tore down their old home in the Nepali town of Sankhu and replaced it with a modern, five-storey house. It...more
A woman collects rice grains found in the rubble of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. The quake has affected 8 million of Nepal's 28 million people, with at least 3 million needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three months,...more
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts...more
A local resident stands in front of the ruins of his home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl walks through a village in Kerauja, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man moves past the remains of a collapsed house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman clears the debris from her damaged house on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk past damaged houses in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman holding chicks stands by the door of her damaged house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims work to rebuild a house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
