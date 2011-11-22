Picking waste for a living
Waste collector Durga Mukherjee stops to adjust her sari on her way to the top of the Ghazipur landfill to begin a day's work in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Waste collector Durga Mukherjee makes her way to the top of the Ghazipur landfill to begin a day's work in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
A woman living in a slum near the Ghazipur landfill uses coal to brush her teeth in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
