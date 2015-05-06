Picture profile - Salman Khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) sits in a car as he leaves his house for court in Mumbai, Maharashtra, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) is embraced by his father Salim Khan as he leaves his house for court in Mumbai, Maharashtra, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) flies a kite Narendra Modi (C) watches during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) flies a kite as Narendra Modi (R, in white) watches during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) ties a band-aid on the finger of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad January 14, 2014....more
A camera crew films Salman Khan driving with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. The actors were working on scenes for their latest film, "Ek Tha Tiger". REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Salman Khan waits with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car at the sets of "Ek Tha Tiger" on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Salman Khan drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car at the sets of "Ek Tha Tiger" on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Salman Khan drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car at the sets of "Ek Tha Tiger" on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Salman Khan drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car at the sets of "Ek Tha Tiger" on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Salman Khan drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car at the sets of "Ek Tha Tiger" on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Frenny Bawa, Managing Director of Research In Motion (RIM) India and Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) unveil the BlackBerry PlayBook in Mumbai June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Salman Khan gestures during a news conference at the launch of Blackberry PlayBook in Mumbai June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Salman Khan smiles during a promotional event for his movie "Ready" in Ahmedabad May 18, 2011. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Asin Thottumkal stands next to Salman Khan gesturing during a news conference, about their film "Ready" which was shot in Sri Lanka, in Colombo June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Salman Khan lights an oil lamp as he arrives at Taj Hotel in Colombo June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Salman Khan reacts on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan reacts on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Salman Khan smiles during a promotional event of his movie "Veer" at a mall in Mumbai January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan and former cycling champion Eddy Merckx of Belgium smile during a news conference in Mumbai January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan present creations from designer Sanjana Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Designer Sanjana Jon (C) gestures to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (L) as actor Salman Khan (R) looks on during Jon's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Salman Khan attends a promotional event for his movie "Main aurr Mrs Khanna" in Mumbai October 16, 2009. The movie was directed by Prem Soni. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Salman Khan attends an election campaign rally for a Congress party candidate Baba Siddique, ahead of the Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) waves at fans during an election campaign rally for a Congress party candidate Baba Siddique, ahead of the Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Salman Khan and Lara Dutta walk the ramp during a fashion show organised by the Italian fashion brand 'Guru' during its India launch ceremony at a hotel in Mumbai September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) poses for a picture with children during celebrations to mark International Rose Day in Mumbai September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan poses during a promotional event for his movie "Wanted" in Mumbai September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia arm wrestle during a promotional event for their movie "Wanted" in Mumbai September 16, 2009. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan is helped to get weighed against around 90 kg of silver biscuits from jewellery maker Gitanjali Gems Ltd at a function in Mumbai September 15, 2009. The biscuits were bought by Vikran Jain, a jeweller, and the profit of its sales went to...more
Bollywood star Salman Khan holds a microphone for young inmates of a government-run juvenile remand home during an event in Mumbai September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Salman Khan interacts with children during the World Lymphoma Awareness Day function at the Tata memorial hospital in Mumbai September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan attend the music launch ceremony of their movie "Main Aur Mrs. Khanna" in Mumbai September 8, 2009. The movie was directed by Prem Soni. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) and music director and singer Bappi Lahiri smile during the music launch ceremony of their movie "Main Aur Mrs. Khanna" (Me And Mrs. Khanna) in Mumbai September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) interacts with children during a promotional event for his movie "Wanted" in New Delhi September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Salman Khan, former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu (L) and Kapil Dev dance on the set of the Dus Ka Dum television game show in Mumbai August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan plays during a celebrity soccer match to celebrate India's Independence Day in Mumbai August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Actors Salman Khan (R) and Naseer Khan pose during a ceremony launching the music for the movie "Shadow" in Mumbai July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the launch of the second season of TV quiz show "Dus Ka Dum" in Mumbai May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (2nd L) holds up the hand of Congress party candidate Milind Deora (L) as they wave at fans during an election campaign rally in South Mumbai April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" (Brave) inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files
Salman Khan stands during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan performs with dancers during the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Govinda (L) and Salman Khan pose during the police show in Mumbai November 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan performs at the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. The awards honour people from the field of sports, education, entertainment, journalism and the industry sector. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan talks with the media after attending the birthday celebrations of actress Katrina Kaif in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif leave the venue of Kaif's birthday celebrations in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan speaks to the media at a party held by Sony Entertainment Television India to showcase his TV show "10 Ka Dum". REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) waves to the crowd as socialite Maureen Wadia smiles during the CN Wadia Gold Cup Million Derby horse race in Mumbai March 9, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Salman Khan (C) is surrounded by police personnel as he walks out of a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, August 31, 2007. A court in Rajasthan freed Khan on bail that day almost a week after he was arrested and jailed for shooting endangered gazelles...more
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (4th L) is surrounded by police personnel on his way to the court in Jodhpur, in India's desert state of Rajasthan August 25, 2007. Khan was arrested by police and sent to jail after a court rejected his appeal against a...more
Bollywood star Salman Khan is seen at his residence in Mumbai, August 24, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Salman Khan and his lawyer Dipesh Mehta is seen at Khan's residence in Mumbai August 24, 2007. Khan had lost an appeal against a conviction for shooting an endangered species of gazelle and went to jail. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty pose after receiving the Rajiv Gandhi award for their achievements in the Indian film industry during an award ceremony in Mumbai August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Hollywood actress Sienna Miller poses with Salman Khan before a special screening of Khan's film "Partner" for underprivileged children in Mumbai July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) and Hollywood director Willard Carroll attend the music launch of their new film 'Marigold' in Mumbai July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actors Govinda and Salman Khan perform during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Salman Khan performs during the gala awards night of the 2006 Global Indian Film Awards in Kuala Lumpur early December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Bollywood star Salman Khan (R) greets Preity Zinta (sitting 2nd L) at a fashion show by Sunity Goel during India's fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Salman Khan (front) walks outside the Golden Temple, a Sikh holy shrine, after his visit in Amritsar March 25, 2006. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Activists from India's hardline Hindu groups burn a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, during a protest in Chandigarh, July 18, 2005. The activists staged a protest demanding a stop to the release of Khan's new movies who, the media said, had...more
A activist from the Bhartiya Janta Party shouts slogans during a protest outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. Hardline Hindu activists broke windows of a cinema, burnt posters and shouted traitor in protests against a leading actor who Indian media...more
Salman Khan sits in his car as he leaves after appearing in court in Mumbai May 26, 2005. Khan appeared in court in connection with a car accident. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/LA/Files
Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan (R) and Salman Khan (L) walk towards their colleague Sanjay Dutt (not shown) to express their sympathy on the death of his father, Sunil Dutt, in Mumbai May 25, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta AD/KI/Files
Salman Khan unveils the Kingfisher Swimsuit South Africa Special 2005 calendar on a vessel off the coast of Bombay January 9, 2005. REUTERS/Str AD/THI/Files
Bollywood stars (L-R) Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumarchat during the making of Bollywood movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (Will you marry me?), in Bombay December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Salman Khan pampers Tommy, the pug dog, during the making of "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", in Mumbai December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto SC/CP/Files
Salman Khan performs alongside dancers at the Bombay Police Diwali Meet in Mumbai October 22, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto SC/PB/Files
Salman Khan looks out of a police van in Bombay,October 14, 2002. A court had sent Khan in custody while the police investigated a car accident in Bombay in which one person had died. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Salman Khan is escorted by police to court in Mumbai, October 14, 2002. Police held Khan on suspicion of culpable homicide after his car ran over 4 bakery workers sleeping on a pavement in September that year, killing one and injuring four....more
Salman Khan is teased by Australian pop group Bardot, (L-R) Belinda Chapple, Sophie Monk, Sally Polihronas, during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Genting Highlands, 60 km east of Kuala Lumpur, April 6, 2002. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
Salman Khan cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a showroom for undergarments in Calcutta on July 10. REUTERS/Files
