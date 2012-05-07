Pictures of the month: April

Boxing gloves hang in the car of Spanish boxer Marta Branas as she goes for a ride after a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 2, 2012. Five young fighters are training hard ahead of next month's world championships in Qinhuangdao, China, where competition will be fierce for the precious 24 qualification slots - eight in each of the three weight categories - for this year's summer Games. Women's boxing is being included in the Olympics for the first time in London and while the Spanish hopefuls know it will be incredibly tough to even qualify, they are filled with pride that the sport they have dedicated their lives to is finally getting the recognition they believe it deserves. REUTERS/Susana Vera