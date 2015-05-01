Pictures of the month: April
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People swim in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the...more
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse...more
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and...more
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest...more
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived...more
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the...more
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre...more
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. They...more
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns...more
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring back our girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30,...more
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. ...more
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015....more
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more
Haval Raperin, a member and leader of a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters combs her hair at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. Women fighters at a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male...more
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015....more
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated...more
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand...more
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus...more
