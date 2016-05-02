Edition:
Pictures of the month: April

A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An emaciated cow walks in an open field in Gelcha village, one of the drought stricken areas of Oromia region, in Ethiopia, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

An emaciated cow walks in an open field in Gelcha village, one of the drought stricken areas of Oromia region, in Ethiopia, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
An emaciated cow walks in an open field in Gelcha village, one of the drought stricken areas of Oromia region, in Ethiopia, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and U.S. President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and U.S. President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and U.S. President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor, Britain April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor, Britain April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor, Britain April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Stray dogs run at dog sanctuary Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays' in Carrizal de Alajuela, Costa Rica, April 20, 2016. In a lush, sprawling corner of Costa Rica, hundreds of dogs roam freely on a hillside - among the luckiest strays on earth. Fed, groomed and cared for by vets, more than 750 dogs rescued from the streets of Costa Rica inhabit Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays', a pooch paradise. The 152-hectare sanctuary in the centre of the Central American country is funded by donations. Around 8,000 dogs have passed through the refuge. There are more than a million stray dogs in Costa Rica, where the government outlawed putting animals down in 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Stray dogs run at dog sanctuary Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays' in Carrizal de Alajuela, Costa Rica, April 20, 2016. In a lush, sprawling corner of Costa Rica, hundreds of dogs roam freely on a hillside - among the luckiest strays on...more

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Stray dogs run at dog sanctuary Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays' in Carrizal de Alajuela, Costa Rica, April 20, 2016. In a lush, sprawling corner of Costa Rica, hundreds of dogs roam freely on a hillside - among the luckiest strays on earth. Fed, groomed and cared for by vets, more than 750 dogs rescued from the streets of Costa Rica inhabit Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays', a pooch paradise. The 152-hectare sanctuary in the centre of the Central American country is funded by donations. Around 8,000 dogs have passed through the refuge. There are more than a million stray dogs in Costa Rica, where the government outlawed putting animals down in 2003. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 12, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 12, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 12, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An inmate couple kiss and joke at the transgender gallery in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama January 29, 2016. Inmates of La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City are housed in makeshift cells amid heavy overcrowding, living in grimy conditions and with limited medical attention. Many prisoners in the Central American nation languish for years without being sentenced. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An inmate couple kiss and joke at the transgender gallery in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama January 29, 2016. Inmates of La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City are housed in makeshift cells amid heavy overcrowding,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An inmate couple kiss and joke at the transgender gallery in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama January 29, 2016. Inmates of La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City are housed in makeshift cells amid heavy overcrowding, living in grimy conditions and with limited medical attention. Many prisoners in the Central American nation languish for years without being sentenced. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An audience member listens as Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member listens as Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An audience member listens as Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April 7, 2016. Dozens of photos of Vladimir Putin, from childhood to Russian President, hang on the walls of President Cafe in a working-class area of Krasnoyarsk, a city in eastern Siberia. A life-size cut-out of Putin stands by the bar. Images of President Barack Obama, as well as leaders of Germany and Britain, greet customers in the toilets. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April 7, 2016. Dozens of photos of Vladimir Putin, from childhood to Russian President, hang on the walls of President Cafe in a working-class...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April 7, 2016. Dozens of photos of Vladimir Putin, from childhood to Russian President, hang on the walls of President Cafe in a working-class area of Krasnoyarsk, a city in eastern Siberia. A life-size cut-out of Putin stands by the bar. Images of President Barack Obama, as well as leaders of Germany and Britain, greet customers in the toilets. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2016. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2016. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2016. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wears an outift imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wears an outift imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wears an outift imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
