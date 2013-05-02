Pictures of the month: April
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston,...more
Hu Barney (C), smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. In November 2012, voters approved legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in the state of Washington for adults over 21. REUTERS/Nick...more
A woman enjoys the sun at the thermal water spa in Hungarian town of Heviz, 194 km (120 miles) west of Budapest, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Carmen Bridges holds her two-year-old son Jaimeson outside the West Community Center where victims of a fertilizer plant explosion were receiving assistance coping with their losses, in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 19, 2013. Bridges lost...more
Warren Baxter from Oakville, Ontario, cheers for the Toronto Blue Jays as they play the Cleveland Indians in the second inning of their opening day MLB American League baseball game in Toronto April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Netherlands Princess Beatrix (2nd L) accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane (R) attend the religious crowning ceremonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. ...more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013....more
The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people...more
A boy stands in front of a statue of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher by Neil Simmons, 2001, on display in the Guildhall Art Gallery in the city of London April 8, 2013. In 2002 a man decapitated the statute on display but it was later...more
Israeli soldiers salute after placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, ahead of Memorial Day, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Brazilian Indian boy draws on the ground during a protest where Indians from various parts of Brazil occupy the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of the police escort Mohammed Sohel Rana (C), owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed last week, after his hearing at the High Court in Dhaka April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
Zhang Bin, a Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier, carries a 60-year-old survivor as he runs down a stretch of the road to Lingguan township which was recently cleared of debris from landslides caused by Saturday's earthquake, in Baoxing county...more
A Somali woman runs to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Aaron Jasper (L) and Jackie Pickering hold flowers outside the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon, Myanmar, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A rescue worker comforts a boy mourning for his brother who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
South Korean soldiers of an artillery unit check their gears during a drill as it snows in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and about 120 km (75 miles) northeast of Seoul April 9, 2013....more
A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
(L-R) President Barack Obama (L) walks alongside former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013....more
A woman makes a sandwich in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court is one of the first in the U.S. to focus on women, and offers a cost-saving alternative to...more
People erect a coffin shaped placard featuring a skeleton with the head of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at a party at Free Derry corner following the funeral of Thatcher in Londonderry April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (R) and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Yaalon speak during a helicopter tour of the Golan Heights April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
A flag marking the empty plot of a beach home is seen in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens, six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jockey Davy Condon (L, in white) struggles to stay on board Jamsie Hall at the 11th fence in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach each other tricks,...more
An Afghan woman in a burqa walks along a road on a windy day on the outskirts of Kabul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013 Thatcher, who was Conservative...more
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Fans of Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrive by bus for his concert in Oslo, Norway, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix
Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lola (C) and her daughters, Isabel (L) and Alejandra, wearing typical Sevillana outfits pose for a portrait during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Hla Hla May, a Rohingya Muslim woman displaced by violence, holds her one year old daughter Roshan at a former rubber factory that now serves as their shelter, near Sittwe April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man sits in his car which is damaged after a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5,...more
A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (C ) is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former U.S. president George W. Bush (not pictured) at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013....more
Dale Layne, a student who says he is totally blind, feels his way down a hallway while heading to the gym at the World Services for the Blind (WSB) in Little Rock, Arkansas January 3, 2013. Due to his blindness, Layne says he sometimes suffers from...more
Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province April 11, 2013 in this picture provided by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA). REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA/Handout
Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. North Dakota's booming oil business has quickly ran up against a serious shortage of housing for the thousands of workers who have poured into...more
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester jumps behind a make-shift barricade during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An aerial view of a boat and a car on a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, is pictured in La Plata April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour battered the...more
Miami Heat forward LeBron James throws the ball between his legs to keep it in play as the Heat met the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half during their NBA first round Game 2 playoff basketball game in Miami, Florida April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe...more
Schoolgirls who fell ill after smelling gas at their school, receive treatment at a hospital in Takhar province, Afghanistan, April 21, 2013. As many as 74 schoolgirls fell sick after smelling gas at their school Bibi Maryam in Takhar province's...more
Security hold back fans who wait for an autograph by Spain's Rafael Nadal following a training session during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man pierces the cheeks of a Hindu devotee while pouring milk in her mouth during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during...more
A rescue worker tries to find the remains of the garment workers, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboard with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Jahangir Alam, officer in-charge of Upashahar police camp, lies on the street after Jamaat-e-Islami activists smashed pieces of bricks on his head during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters take their position, as one of them points his weapon from the top of a building in Deir al-Zor April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Stock prices displayed on an electronic board are reflected in raindrops on the window of the board outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles prepares to throw his caps to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Zulia April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view of the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado more
Residents walk on sand dunes in the Libyan desert oasis town of Ghadames April 19, 2013. Ghadames, a small town of around 11,000 people that lies on Libya's western border with Algeria, was a key destination for tourists who came to Libya before its...more
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas early April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
