Pictures of the month: August
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices...more
A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. Thousands of rain-soaked migrants stormed across Macedonia�s border on Saturday as police lobbed stun grenades and beat them with batons,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as...more
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Palestinians scuffle with an Israeli soldier as they try to prevent him from detaining a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted...more
Medical student Electo Rossel, 20, wearing a shirt with a picture of President Barack Obama, listens to music at the Malecon seafront outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A commuter braves the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes on Friday as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was...more
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice...more
A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle...more
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. ...more
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. "Comfort women" is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused...more
A Syrian refugee family arrives in front of a tavern at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the...more
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery...more
A black man lies badly wounded with blood on his shirt after a police officer-involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were struck by gunfire in the midst of a late-night confrontation on Sunday between riot police and...more
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theatre company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on...more
Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being...more
Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September...more
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, plays with a child along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost...more
A protester runs with a molotov cocktail in his hand towards riot police during clashes after a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, August 28, 2015. Hundreds of protesters shouting anti-government slogans asking to free Al Wefaq...more
An Indian Army soldier faints during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, at the India Gate war memorial, in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat of summer in western Egypt, at the hottest time of the day, sufferers of rheumatism, joint pain, infertility or impotence lie buried...more
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million...more
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence...more
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. Greece, mired in its worst economic crisis in generations, has been found largely unprepared for a...more
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Next Slideshows
China's massive military parade
China held its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate victory over Japan in World War Two.
Migrant train leaves Budapest
Hundreds of migrants left Budapest aboard a packed train bound for a town on the Austrian border after two days of chaos.
The end of WWII
Parades and ceremonies mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender, signaling the end of World War Two.
Obama in Alaska
President Barack Obama visits Alaska aiming to shine a spotlight on how the United States is being affected by warming temperatures and rising oceans.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.