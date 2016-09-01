Edition:
Pictures of the month: August

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the 200m semifinal at the Rio Olympics, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Women wait for sterilization surgery at a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in women's beach volleyball preliminary round at the Rio Olympics, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. is seen during the women's gymnastics team final at the Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault in men's artistic gymnastics qualifications at the Rio Olympics, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony at the Rio Olympics, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for water polo and synchronized swimming (R) at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre at the Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in men's foil fencing team semifinals at the Rio Olympics, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary at the Rio Olympics, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers from a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
