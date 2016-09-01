Pictures of the month: August
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the 200m semifinal at the Rio Olympics, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Women wait for sterilization surgery at a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in women's beach volleyball preliminary round at the Rio Olympics, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles of the U.S. is seen during the women's gymnastics team final at the Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault in men's artistic gymnastics qualifications at the Rio Olympics, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony at the Rio Olympics, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for water polo and synchronized swimming (R) at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre at the Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in men's foil fencing team semifinals at the Rio Olympics, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary at the Rio Olympics, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers from a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Cross-border Trump protests
Donald Trump's focus on immigration, including talks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and an Arizona rally, sparks protests in Mexico and the United...
Cuba-U.S. ties
After more than 50 years, former Cold War foes Cuba and the United States have restored diplomatic and commercial ties.
Erasing Islamic State's legacy
The silhouette of an Islamic State fighter on a rearing horse is among the disappearing traces of the jihadists' grip on the Syrian border town of Jarablus...
The woes of Dilma
The controversial presidency of Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.