Pictures of the month: August
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 20, 2014....more
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, Iraq, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Masked individuals carry items out of a liquor store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person is seen lying on the ground after a gas explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The mother of Palestinian militant Mahmoud Abbas, who medics said was killed by an Israeli air strike, mourns next to his body during his funeral in Gaza City, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A man gets his shave done by a roadside barber as another reads a newspaper while waiting for his turn, in New Delhi, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Tracer bullets ricochet off their targets as Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force tanks fire their machine guns during a night session of an annual training exercise at Higashifuji training field near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 19,...more
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province,China, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Antonio...more
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil looks at the ball as she serves to Belgium during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match in Tokyo, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside the city of Dohuk, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A patient surnamed Hu goes through a medical check before a surgery at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, August 27, 2104. The hospital is preparing to place a titanium mesh produced by a 3D printer into Hu's head to help him rebuild the shape of...more
Beyonce performs a medley of songs with a group of thong-clad dancers lying nearby during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, August 10, 2014....more
Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan, August 26, 2014. Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn and Associates, was arrested early Tuesday morning at...more
Magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, in Iceland, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie The Price of Fame at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Men carry a dead child at a site hit by what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, Iraq, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, China, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri cover their faces to avoid tear gas fired by the police to disperse them while marching to the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Next Slideshows
India this week
A collection of our best pictures from India
India vs England - third ODI
India beat England by six wickets in Nottingham to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Peacekeepers missing in Golan Heights
Al Qaeda-linked militants seize U.N. peacekeepers after capturing a border crossing between Syria and Israel-occupied Golan Heights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.