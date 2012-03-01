Pictures of the month: February
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti, according to the sport's coaches, as young athletes turn instead to mat wrestling to gain access to top international sports competitions. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl waves a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl waves a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. Currently about 3000 to 3500 women train in Ninjutsu in independently run clubs throughout Iran working under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports' Martial Arts Federation. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A groom leads his horse in the equine pool after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A groom leads his horse in the equine pool after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A migrant woman stands with her daughter and nephew outside their shelter on the outskirts of Moscow July 26 2011. Russia's demographic situation is one of the many factors that contributes to uncertainty in understanding the future of the country. Not only is Russia one of the only developing countries with a decreasing population, also the chaos of the 1990's has produced a hole in the demographic curve meaning there are fewer young adults now than should be expected in a standard population. The result is a small indigenous labour pool and a large influx of migrant workers to fill this gap. These workers are mainly from former Soviet countries in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, places with their own economic problems which contribute to migration. The migrants generally do low-skilled and heavy work on building sites, in markets or on the streets. Official statistics put the number at just under a million, but unofficial estimates there are several million, mostly concentrated in and around Moscow. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL
A policeman pours fuel before setting drugs on fire in Herat province, February 29, 2012. Officials set fire to 4,200 kg (9,259 lbs) of narcotics on Wednesday, which included opium and hashish, in Herat province. REUTERS/Mohmmad Shoib
A policeman pours fuel before setting drugs on fire in Herat province, February 29, 2012. Officials set fire to 4,200 kg (9,259 lbs) of narcotics on Wednesday, which included opium and hashish, in Herat province. REUTERS/Mohmmad Shoib
Pedestrians walk past artist Ben Wilson as he paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. Wilson has painted miniature works of art on discarded chewing gum in various parts of London and Europe over the past seven years in an effort to "turn something some people would find disgusting into something artistic and beautiful," he said. He chooses gum splatters with unusual shapes "to allow art to happen in a random way." REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 1600 km (994 miles) over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support in the form of 3000 bolivianos ($434) payment to each physically disabled Bolivian, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. Senegal riot police used teargas, truncheons, and a water cannon to disperse hundreds of people in the capital Dakar protesting at President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term in office. The clashes in the West African state erupted after demonstrators shouting "Wade step down" gathered at a downtown square near the presidential mansion, shrugging off a state ban on protests in the run-up to the Feb. 26 vote. REUTERS/Joe Penney
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A child plays with police tape at a crime scene in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 26, 2012. Five suspected drug dealers were executed on Sunday morning by gunmen inside a house, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt February 4, 2012. Hernandez won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman reacts as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police as they try to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa February 20, 2012. Honduras came under international pressure on February 17 to fix its broken prison system and allow an independent inquiry into the jailhouse blaze in Comayagua, 75 km (47 miles) north of the capital of Tegucigalpa, that killed more than 350 inmates, many burned alive in their cells. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. Some Spanish gypsy families settled in the area of Puerta de Hierro, near the Palace of Moncloa, in the 1960s and have built brick houses and raised their children and grandchildren there ever since. The settlers are registered with the town hall and have access to public services, but for the past two years have been subject to several evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Members of some families, mostly the eldest, have been relocated to public housing flats in the city, but often their children and grandchildren have been denied the same right to relocation, resulting in many families refusing to go to the rental flats assigned to them because they do not want to leave their children and grandchildren homeless. Out of more than 50 homes that used to stand in the neighbourhood, there are only six left now, as well as the debris of the ones already demolished. Leston and her husband Gabarri have been living at Puerta de Hierro for over 30 years and all their children were born in the neighbourhood. They had been assigned a public housing flat but as the order to demolish their home came before their flat was ready for their relocation, they will have to share their children's already overcrowded houses. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman begs as shoppers walk by in central Athens February 21, 2012.Greeks resigned themselves on Tuesday to a 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout that won their country a last-minute reprieve from bankruptcy at the price of a decade of austerity and humiliating foreign scrutiny of national finances. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. India has failed to reduce its high prevalence of child malnutrition despite its economy doubling between 1990 and 2005 to become Asia's third largest. A government-supported survey last month said 42 percent of children under five are underweight - almost double that of sub-Saharan Africa - compared to 43 percent five years ago. The statistic - which means 3,000 children dying daily due to illnesses related to poor diets - forced Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to admit last month that malnutrition was "a national shame" and was putting the health of the nation in jeopardy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu February 23, 2012. Dangi is scheduled to be verified as the world shortest man by the Guinness World Records committee on February 26 in Kathmandu, according to local media. If certified, Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing of Philippines, the current Guinness World who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is taken away by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy wearing a uniform similar to usually worn by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavas, and two girls, play during a carnival parade in Caracas February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy wearing a uniform similar to usually worn by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavas, and two girls, play during a carnival parade in Caracas February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members of inmates pick up stones during a protest outside the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 21, 2012. Family members started a fire outside the fence and gunshots were heard from inside the prison, according to local media, three days after members of the Zetas drug cartel plotted with prison guards to orchestrate an elaborate escape and kill 44 of their rivals. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Keriell Williams, 5, who is homeless, is taken outside by her School on Wheels' after-school program tutor to make her feel refreshed after she kept on falling asleep in class in Los Angeles, February 9, 2012. School on Wheels provides tutoring and educational mentoring to homeless children. A recent report by the National Alliance to End Homelessness found that California's population of homeless families increased by five percent between 2009 and 2011. It is estimated that there are over 300,000 homeless children in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The daughter of Abed Kareem Zaytoneya mourns next to his body during his funeral in Gaza City February 12, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian civilian, Zaytoneya, hospital officials said, and the military described the operation as retaliation for a cross-border rocket launch. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the 7th military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey February 11, 2012. Some 215 members of the Civil Force, a police unit trained by the army in areas such as intelligence and tactics, joined the state police to reinforce the war against organised crime as part of a government-run programme, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Nine-year-old Rahul gets his make-up done to look like a demon before the start of a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 18, 2012. Hindu women across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary, so that their husbands will be blessed with long lives. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. India's economic growth slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the three months to December, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province February 22, 2012. A teenage Tibetan Buddhist monk has set himself on fire and died in southwestern China, a rights group said, in the latest reported self-immolation by a monk denouncing Chinese policies in Tibet and demanding the return of the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua February 16, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Palestinian activist (L) argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian activist (L) argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Julian, a two-month old pet monkey, bites the right ear of Kan, a transvestite performer, backstage at the Tiffany's Show in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok, February 10, 2012. The first Tiffany's Show was performed as a one-man show for friends on New Year's Eve in 1974. It has since become a world famous transvestite cabaret with dozens of artists performing every night. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japanese college students watch a cheerleader at a rally wishing for success in their job search in Tokyo February 8, 2012. More than 1,000 students from business schools took part in the rally to boost their morale before their job search. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Activists scuffle during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Activists scuffle during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Soldiers of the 1st German paratroop battalion 331 sit onboard an Air Force C-130J transport plane for a training flight at the air base in Ramstein February 23, 2012. The joint Germany - US training exercise was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A campaign sign for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hangs in the window of a cafe in Mesa, Arizona February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A campaign sign for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hangs in the window of a cafe in Mesa, Arizona February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Miguel Paludo in his number 32 Chevrolet crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Miguel Paludo in his number 32 Chevrolet crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive shops. My life consisted of waking up in the morning, smoking weed, hanging out on the council estate and doing crime," he said. "But when I was in prison, I thought there must be more to life than just robbing and stealing." Thomas, who now visits socially deprived areas and counsels troubled youths against committing crime, was taken to the Brixton Mosque in South London by his cousin, who introduced him to Islam. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mofeed Jarar (R), 21, a Palestinian garbage collector, gathers recyclable plastic bottles at a dump site in the West Bank village of Kfar Rai, near Jenin February 28, 2012. A group of Palestinian garbage collectors earn 35 NIS (New Israeli Shekel) per day for collecting recyclable plastic at the site in Jenin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", sits during a ceremony where the cast and crew received the inaugural "Made in Hollywood" commendation at Red Studios in Los Angeles, California January 31, 2012. Red Studios substituted for Kinograph Studios in the film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolhapur February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolhapur February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Actress Milla Jovovich smiles as she arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Milla Jovovich smiles as she arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist," pose backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist," pose backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
England's captain Andrew Strauss waits with teammates, Jonathan Trott (R), Graeme Swann (3rd R) and Ian Bell (L) for the presentations after Pakistan won the third cricket test match at Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the EU Commission's interim economic forecast during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 23, 2012. The European Union's top economics official said on Thursday that recent economic surveys showed that an expected slowdown in the euro zone would be mild. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Greg Hall of Carrier attempts to ride "Big Boy" during the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee February 11, 2012. Bull riders from across the country compete for a chance to win $2,000. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
President Barack Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. The fair celebrates the achievements of student winners of a broad range of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competitions from across the country. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Octavia Spencer, cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Octavia Spencer, cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
