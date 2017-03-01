Edition:
Pictures of the month: February

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo

Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Brian Cullinan (L) and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa February 18, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as U.S. President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya February 20, 2017. Picture taken February 20, 2017. Libyan Red Crescent/Handout via REUTERS

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 26, 2017. Picture taken with long exposure on February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

