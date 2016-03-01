Edition:
Pictures of the month: February

Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 5, 2016. A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear plant erupted, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, sending fountains of lava into the night sky. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. Jackeline had lung cancer and after the chemotherapy, she became pregnant. When Daniel was born with microcephaly, she thought it was due to the chemotherapy but her doctor said it could be related to the Zika virus she had when she was pregnant. Jackeline remembers feeling a bit ill for a couple of days during the pregnancy but she did not seek medical treatment because she didn't want to bother with waiting in long lines at the hospital. When Daniel was one month old the doctor told Jackeline to move because her house has a dirt floor and the baby could get sick. Her husband refused because he didn't want to pay higher rent. He left Jackeline shortly afterwards. Jackeline moved to a house that is better where she pays approximately $88USD monthly, but it is in a very bad neighborhood. She painted some of the walls to stimulate Daniel Jackeline has a 4-year old boy and now baby Daniel. She receives 882 Brazilian Real, roughly $220USD, a month from the government after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her husband pays roughly $20 a month to help with Daniel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A view shows a damaged clinic after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Family members and relatives of Wednesday's car bombing victims mourn outside a morgue in Ankara, Turkey, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst street clashes since pro-democracy protests in late 2014. It is not known whether the injured man is a protester. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. The Indian army has taken control of a canal that supplies three-fifths of Delhi's water, the state's chief minister said on Monday, raising hope that a water crisis in the metropolis of more than 20 million people can be averted. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
President Barack Obama poses with a baby before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Moffett Field in Mountain View, California February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A rescue worker greets a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fulgida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Bride Duangreuthai Amnuayweroj and groom Kasemsak Jiranantiporn fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2016. Four Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by the resort. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Secret Service agents (C) are covered in snow protecting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. At left and right are campaign staff. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A cat stands near a horse in Beirut, Lebanon, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Japanese college students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find work during a job-hunting pep rally held to boost their morale, at an outdoor theatre in Tokyo February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Taylor Swift reacts after hearing Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
An eight-month-old female California sea lion pup is seen after being found sleeping in a booth in the dining room of the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, California in this handout photo taken February 4, 2016. A rescue team from the SeaWorld San Diego theme park was called in to pull the barking mammal from the booth and place it in a net. The mammal was then taken to SeaWorld for care, said David Koontz, a spokesman for the tourist center. REUTERS/Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
The Reverend Al Sharpton is silhouetted against the podium as he awaits an address by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in the Harlem section of New York City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
