Pictures of the month: January
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. Freund, 79, a former German paratrooper, established the wolf sanctuary in 1972 and has raised more than 70 animals over the last 40 years. The wolves, acquired as cubs from zoos or animal parks, were mostly hand-reared. Spread over 25 acres, Wolfspark is currently home to 29 wolves forming six packs from European, Siberian, Canadian, Artic and Mongolian regions. Werner has to behave as the wolf alpha male of the pack to earn the other wolves respect and to be accepted. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. The nightclub fire killed at least 238 people in Santa Maria early on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and overcrowded exits in the ensuing panic, officials said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (L) delivers her opening remarks while seated next to her husband, former U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly, during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee about guns and violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Actors John Goodman (R) and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A cut-out figure of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is placed in front of OranjeMuseum in 's-Gravendeel January 29, 2013. The museum was started by Hendrik van den Boogaard and his now deceased wife, Joke, in 2003. The OranjeMuseum, which opens by request only, has a collection of more than 5,000 souvenirs of the Dutch royal family. Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander will be sworn in as king on April 30. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Krishna, 14, breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna gave birth to a son four months ago losing a lot of blood during the very difficult delivery and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America?s first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. Today?s residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida, watch as Marine One carrying President Barack Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington as he departs for Las Vegas, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman walks behind Belgian riot policemen during clashes with Arcelor Mittal workers from several Liege steel plants demonstrating outside the Walloon Region parliament in Namur January 29, 2013. Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest steel producer, plans to shut a coke plant and six finishing lines at its site in Liege, Belgium, affecting 1,300 employees, the group said last week. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Carmen Gonzalez (R) has her feet pedicured as she prepares for her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) celebration, in Havana, January 13, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is large, with clients ranging from wealthy Cuban-Americans who travel back to the island to sponsor lavish parties, to regular Cubans who save a few hundred dollars over several years from their monthly $18 state wage. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for the start of the show in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's (R) Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray
The daughter of Eusebio Gonzalez, a policeman who was shot on Tuesday while trying to stop a group of assailants, cries during a tribute to her father as she stands next to a folded Mexican flag in Ecatepec January 30, 2013. The state government of Mexico has started a joint security operation with the Mexican army and federal police in areas of the Mexican state with high rates of violence, where over 80 murders have been reported in January, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. Fire department officials said it is the biggest fire the department has had to battle in years and one-third of all Chicago firefighters were on the scene at one point or another trying to put out the flames. An Arctic blast continues to gripped the U.S. Midwest and Northeast, with at least three deaths linked to the frigid weather, and fierce winds made some locations feel as cold as 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. (minus 46 degrees Celsius) REUTERS/John Gress
Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A fly lands between the eyes of U.S. President Barack Obama while he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party celebrate after the exit polls were announced at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv January 22, 2013. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rightist Likud-Beitenu party came out on top in Israel's election on Tuesday, exit polls said, but center-left parties made surprising gains, potentially complicating coalition building. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters help another protester affected by tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Qasr el-Nil bridge in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Cars drive on Guomao Bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing's central business district January 29, 2013. Beijing's air pollution returns to 'hazardous' levels, two weeks after record readings of small particles in the air sparked a public outcry. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Brazilian native Indian boy balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2013. An Indian community of 30 that claim to have lived in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006 are afraid they may be forced to leave their home due to World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living, according to the Rio de Janeiro state government. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. Opened in June 2012, the restaurant has gained fame in using a total of 20 robots, which range in heights of 1.3-1.6 meters (4.27-5.25 ft), to cook meals and deliver dishes. The robots can work continuously for five hours after a two-hour charge, and are able to display over 10 expressions on their faces and say basic welcoming sentences to customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Seattle Police Department Sgt. Paul Gracy (L) seizes a missile launcher from Mason Vranish which Vranish had purchased outside a gun buyback program in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Police said they would determine if the weapon can be legally owned by the public, in which case the weapon would be returned. If possession of the launcher is illegal, police said, Vranish will receive a gun buyback voucher. REUTERS/Nick Adams
An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. A powerful explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of state oil giant Pemex, killing at least 30 people and injuring 100 others.The blast hit the lower floors of the downtown tower block, throwing debris into the streets and sending workers running outside. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
A hand is seen under a sheet at a hospital morgue after the second bomb explosion in Quetta January 10, 2013. Twin explosions killed at least 56 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Thursday evening, a police official said, hours after a bombing in Quetta's market killed 11. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. speeds down on the natural ice track during the first run of the women's skeleton competition at the FIBT Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships 2013 in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. Chavez is still suffering a "severe" respiratory infection that has hindered his breathing as he struggles to recover from cancer surgery in Cuba, the government said. The 58-year-old socialist leader has not been seen in public nor heard from in more than three weeks. Officials say he is in delicate condition after his fourth operation in just 18 months for an undisclosed form of cancer in his pelvic area. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Malian soldiers heading to Gao in a pickup truck arrive in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 30, 2013. French troops took control on Wednesday of the airport of Mali's northeast town of Kidal, the last urban stronghold held by Islamist rebels, as they moved to wrap up the first phase of a military operation to wrest northern Mali from rebel hands. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A group of pre-school children watch as Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo leaves the dressing room during a team informal practice at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The suit worn by Britain's then-four year old Prince Charles on the day of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation is displayed in the throne room at Buckingham Palace during a media preview of this summer's exhibition, in central London, January 24, 2013. This summer's Buckingham Palace exhibition will commemorate the 60th anniverary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation with a collection of dresses, uniforms and robes worn on the day. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A python lies wedged on the wing of a Qantas passenger plan as it flies over Port Moresby January 10, 2013 in this handout picture. Passengers on a flight from Australia to Papua New Guinea were shocked to look out their cabin windows to find a huge snake on the wing of the plane. The three metre-long (9.1 foot) non-poisonous Amethystine python appeared about an hour into the Qantas flight between Cairns in northern Queensland and the Papua New Guinean capital of Port Moresby on Thursday. REUTERS/Robert Weber/oldplantation.com.pg/Handout
Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America?s first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. Today's residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast in this handout image distributed by fishwrecked.com and taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brett Martin/fishwrecked.com/Handout
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or of the Year 2012 nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina looks at the trophy during a news conference before the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh November 10, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. The role and treatment of women in society has recently become a hot political issue in the country, since the Dec. 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old student in New Delhi, who later died of her injuries, and whose case has led to widespread protests in the region against violence against women. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed on Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the Red Cross said, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Britain's Prince Harry (R) races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012, and released January 21, 2013. The Prince, who is serving as a pilot/gunner with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, is on a posting to Afghanistan that runs from September 2012 to January 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
An Algerian soldier stands near the Tiguentourine Gas Plant in In Amenas, 1600 km (994 miles) southeast of Algiers, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People look at a 18 meter long deceased whale which was discovered on the beach early this morning in Les Sables d'Olonne, western France, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A father (C) reacts after the death of two of his children whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 27, 2012. Akpomene fishes in the creek and sells the fish to help her family. She washes after fishing but has sticky rashes on her body. Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. The practice, which leaves oil spewing from pipelines for miles around, managed to lift around a fifth of Nigeria's two million barrel a day production last year according to the finance ministry. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. Local sales of the luxurious gourmet food have fallen in recent years due to its controversial nature, but activists demand a total shark fin ban in the city, labelled by some as the shark fin capital of the world. The fins were shipped from an unknown location and unloaded at a nearby pier to be dried on the rooftop. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP R), and daughter, Chelsea (R), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Actress Jodie Foster (C) runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters opposing Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi try to hide from firing from riot policemen along Kasr El Nile bridge, which leads to Tahrir square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A pony dressed as a zebra stands inside an enclosure before a show presenting the new program "From Heart to Heart" at the National Circus in the capital Kiev, Ukraine, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. The Pakistani girl shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education has been discharged from the specialist British hospital after doctors said she was well enough to spend some time recovering with her family. Fifteen-year-old Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban in October last year and brought to Britain for treatment, was discharged on Thursday but is due to be re-admitted in late January or early February for reconstructive surgery to her skull, doctors said. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout
Relatives of inmates react during an uprising outside the Centro Occidental (Uribana) prison in Barquisimeto in this picture provided by Diario el Informador newspaper January 25, 2013. A jail riot which broke out after news of an inspection to confiscate weapons at the prison in southwestern Venezuela, killed dozens of people, local media reported, the latest incident in the ongoing crisis in the South American nation's crowded prisons. REUTERS/Diario el Informador
French President Francois Hollande visits Amplitude Systemes manufacture in Pessac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room to make remarks after the House of Representatives acted on legislation intended to avoid the "fiscal cliff," at the White House in Washington January 1, 2013. The Republican-controlled House backed a tax hike on the top U.S. earners shortly before midnight on Tuesday, ending weeks of high-stakes budget brinkmanship that threatened to spook consumers and throw financial markets into turmoil. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. The December 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has sparked a national debate about whether to arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
