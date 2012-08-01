Pictures of the month: July

Bobby Billingsly, 40, from Newark, New Jersey, an AIDS patient at the Broadway House for Continuing Care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS, sits for a portrait at Broadway House in Newark, New Jersey July 6, 2012. Billingsly, who says he contracted HIV/AIDS in roughly 2000 through heterosexual sex and whose medical condition was so dire when he arrived at Broadway House two years ago that he was close to dying, says that through today's treatment and the acute care he received at Broadway House, there "is reason to believe that you can beat this thing... maybe not beat it, but not let it beat you". REUTERS/Mike Segar