Pictures | Sat Jul 2, 2016 | 12:57am IST

Pictures of the month: June

A protestr uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A woman removes a Niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as many as 20 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A well-wisher holding a banner touches the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail against riot policemen during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast, taken December 8, 2015 and provided to Reuters June 11, 2016. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after they knocked England out of the Euro soccer tournament in Nice, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
People hold banners of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, during a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, India, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Activists talk in front photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, lands on a barge in front the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A group of young developers stand for a group photo on stage during the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
