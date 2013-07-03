Pictures of the month: June
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women...more
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed...more
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. Thousands of opponents of a $5 billion gold project of Newmont Mining circled a lake high...more
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad. REUTERS/Parwiz
Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on...more
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin...more
Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. Two Russians were arrested for smuggling 213 bear paws into China at a China-Russia land border, according to the Chinese customs...more
A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more
A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago June 26, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is...more
Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed...more
A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City June 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities....more
Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013....more
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15,...more
Yarnbombers Purl 1(L) and Knit 1display some of the guerilla knitting and crocheting which they plan to use when they target next week's G8 summit, in the Mourne Mountains, near Newcastle, County Down June 13, 2013. Yarnbombing uses knitting or...more
Astronauts (L-R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute after returning to earth in the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. ...more
A traveller washes her horse at Appleby in Westmorland, northern England June 9, 2013. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Greece's government promised on Wednesday to relaunch a slimmed-down state...more
An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen on a plane to Cuba in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Passengers watch a television screen broadcasting news on Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), on a train in Hong Kong June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded center of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
President Barack Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013....more
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen...more
Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16,...more
A Munduruku Indian family walks at the esplanade in front of Planalto Palace during a protest, where they were prevented by security forces from entering the palace, in Brasilia June 6, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating...more
A woman reacts as she talks on her mobile phone outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. Workers at the poultry slaughterhouse in northeastern China where 119 people died in a fire saw nothing odd...more
A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A controlled burn demonstration in a constructed room blazes away, setting a mannequin standing in front of it on fire, during a media open house at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Laboratory Center in Beltsville, Maryland June 18,...more
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the cases against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8 and the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court building in...more
Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3,...more
A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was postponed in Madrid June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their...more
The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of...more
A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands...more
Actors John Goodman (L) and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2013. It has been over a decade since the two top scarers "Mike" and "Sulley" first proved that...more
A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head to stop a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, California June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled...more
The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New...more
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
