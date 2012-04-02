Pictures of the month: March
Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary...more
Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Stringer
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off...more
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off her savings and 461 euros ($611) from the government per month. When her savings run out in August she must leave her flat. She spends several hours a day searching and applying for jobs on the internet but still has not found any. Natassa is unable to afford to socialise much and has no family so she spends long periods of time alone. She says "I don't even listen to music much now. I used to love it but in the bad times of your life you forget about your hobbies." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed...more
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Kumagai's father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11, 2011 earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo...more
Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Gyla Apio, 11, a girl with hearing challenges cries after her ears were cleaned during an event held by Starkey Hearing Foundation at St. Monica in Gulu, 364 km (226 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Xavier Toya more
Gyla Apio, 11, a girl with hearing challenges cries after her ears were cleaned during an event held by Starkey Hearing Foundation at St. Monica in Gulu, 364 km (226 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Xavier Toya
Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul March 8, 2012. Afghanistan opened its first female-only internet cafe, hoping to give women a chance to connect to the world without verbal and sexual harassment and free from the unwanted...more
Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul March 8, 2012. Afghanistan opened its first female-only internet cafe, hoping to give women a chance to connect to the world without verbal and sexual harassment and free from the unwanted gazes of their countrymen. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after washing it on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after washing it on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighbourhood of Rome March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighbourhood of Rome March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Relatives of the victims of a bus crash in Sierre stand outside their hotel in Uvrier near Sion March 15, 2012. Distraught relatives flew to Switzerland after a bus carrying a Belgian school group home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a Swiss...more
Relatives of the victims of a bus crash in Sierre stand outside their hotel in Uvrier near Sion March 15, 2012. Distraught relatives flew to Switzerland after a bus carrying a Belgian school group home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a Swiss tunnel, killing 22 children and six others. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Passengers sit on the floor while travelling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur March 20, 2012. By the end of the day, about 40 people on average will have died somewhere on...more
Passengers sit on the floor while travelling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur March 20, 2012. By the end of the day, about 40 people on average will have died somewhere on the network of 64,000 km (39,800 miles) of track. Many will be slum-dwellers and poor villagers who live near the lines and use them as places to wash and as open toilets. Some will have fallen off overcrowded commuter trains. Of the 20 million people who travel daily on the network, many will arrive hours, even a day, behind schedule, having clattered along tracks and been guided by signalling systems built before India gained independence from Britain in 1947. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman strikes AFP photojournalist Patricia Melo during the Portuguese general strike in Lisbon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
A policeman strikes AFP photojournalist Patricia Melo during the Portuguese general strike in Lisbon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Team Khartoum celebrates after they defeated Team Omdurman during the top team match of the Sudan Kids League in Khartoum March 13, 2012. Team Khartoum will go on to play a match against Team South Sudan in Juba. The tournament was organised by the...more
Team Khartoum celebrates after they defeated Team Omdurman during the top team match of the Sudan Kids League in Khartoum March 13, 2012. Team Khartoum will go on to play a match against Team South Sudan in Juba. The tournament was organised by the Premier League and British Council, and sponsored by the British Embassies in Khartoum and Juba. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights...more
Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man spits water onto the street from the doorway of his small dwelling, which has a bird cage hanging outside, located on the outskirts of the Forbidden City in Beijing March 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man spits water onto the street from the doorway of his small dwelling, which has a bird cage hanging outside, located on the outskirts of the Forbidden City in Beijing March 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others...more
Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in a shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn...more
An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they are using as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who...more
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. Shareholders of Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan, are suing the utility's executives for a...more
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. Shareholders of Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan, are suing the utility's executives for a record 5.5 trillion yen ($67.4 billion) in compensation, lawyers said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer rests on sacks filled with charcoal as he takes a break inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A laborer rests on sacks filled with charcoal as he takes a break inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A burned sandal is seen in Rida mosque which has been set on fire in Anderlecht commune in the west of Brussels, Belgium, March 13, 2012. A man threw a petrol bomb through the window of the mosque, killing the imam and injuring a second person,...more
A burned sandal is seen in Rida mosque which has been set on fire in Anderlecht commune in the west of Brussels, Belgium, March 13, 2012. A man threw a petrol bomb through the window of the mosque, killing the imam and injuring a second person, Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure reported. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. Picture taken with remote camera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. Picture taken with remote camera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play in the yard of a home on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Peach Springs, Arizona February 28, 2012. The tiny Hualapai nation, in a bold move that could serve as a test of the limits of the sovereign power of Native American tribes...more
Children play in the yard of a home on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Peach Springs, Arizona February 28, 2012. The tiny Hualapai nation, in a bold move that could serve as a test of the limits of the sovereign power of Native American tribes over non-members, exercised its right of eminent domain last month to take over the management of the site and kick out the non-Indian developer. The dispute over the potentially lucrative Skywalk -- which all agree could draw up to 3,000 visitors a day -- pits the tribe's sovereign rights over a site it sees as its economic lifeblood against a developer's contractual right to manage the attraction for 25 years and share the profits. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Huang Sufang reacts as she sees a part of her house being taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition...more
Huang Sufang reacts as she sees a part of her house being taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition workers as they mistakenly take down a part of her home, which is not included in the demolition project, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Sebahat Tuncel (L), a Kurdish member of parliament, runs for cover as riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against a government attempt to railroad a new education bill through parliament in Ankara March 29, 2012. Members of teachers'...more
Sebahat Tuncel (L), a Kurdish member of parliament, runs for cover as riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against a government attempt to railroad a new education bill through parliament in Ankara March 29, 2012. Members of teachers' union and opposition supporters gathered in the Turkish capital of Ankara to protest against a government attempt to railroad the new education bill through parliament which secular parties say is designed to promote Islamic schooling. The government wants to overturn a 1997 law imposed with the backing of the military which extended compulsory education from five to eight years, but also stopped under-15s attending religious "imam hatip" schools. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic...more
Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic church in the central Nigerian city of Jos, killing three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. Israeli security forces fired rubber...more
Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to break up groups of Palestinian stone-throwers as annual Land Day rallies turned violent. Police said they had made five arrests at Damascus Gate. Land Day commemorates the killing by security forces of six Arabs in 1976 during protests against government plans to confiscate land in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month...more
A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The incident has drawn national attention and sparked debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law since Zimmerman, 28, has claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting. The police have declined to arrest him. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two dogs walk through snow past a dog house after a heavy snowfall overnight in Beijing March 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Two dogs walk through snow past a dog house after a heavy snowfall overnight in Beijing March 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. servicemen sit after boarding a transport plane before leaving for Afghanistan at the U.S. transit center at Manas airport near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
U.S. servicemen sit after boarding a transport plane before leaving for Afghanistan at the U.S. transit center at Manas airport near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa March 6, 2012. Thousands of protesters have been camping at the square for more than one year now to demand regime change. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah...more
An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa March 6, 2012. Thousands of protesters have been camping at the square for more than one year now to demand regime change. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled...more
Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A child plays on the road near the bank of Yangon River, Myanmar, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A child plays on the road near the bank of Yangon River, Myanmar, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A girl sits on a weighing scale at a wood saw mill in Lahore, Pakistan, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A girl sits on a weighing scale at a wood saw mill in Lahore, Pakistan, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22...more
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, March 30, 2012. Protesters from the village of Sitra took to...more
An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, March 30, 2012. Protesters from the village of Sitra took to the streets to show their support for what they claim to be martyrs who were killed during the year-long unrest in the country. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A young woman reacts near the hearse transporting the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. A gunman on a motorbike shot dead four...more
A young woman reacts near the hearse transporting the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. A gunman on a motorbike shot dead four people, including three children, outside Ozar Hatorah, just days after three soldiers were killed in similar shootings in the same area of southwest France. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People enjoy the warm weather at the South Street Seaport in New York March 19, 2012. The weather was unseasonably warm, with temperatures reaching a high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Allison Joyce
People enjoy the warm weather at the South Street Seaport in New York March 19, 2012. The weather was unseasonably warm, with temperatures reaching a high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Baylor Bears forward Quincy Acy slides under a table courtside while playing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of their men's NCAA South Regional basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Baylor Bears forward Quincy Acy slides under a table courtside while playing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of their men's NCAA South Regional basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A young supporter waits with his family for Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A young supporter waits with his family for Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A coach scolds a young gymnastics student during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. More than 30 children, aged between 5 and 9, were chosen from local kindergartens or elementary schools to attend training courses...more
A coach scolds a young gymnastics student during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. More than 30 children, aged between 5 and 9, were chosen from local kindergartens or elementary schools to attend training courses five times a week. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. An Egyptian-brokered truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip began to take hold...more
A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. An Egyptian-brokered truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip began to take hold after four days of violence in which 25 Palestinians were killed, one of them Daher, and 200 rockets were fired at Israel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A JetBlue pilot captain Clayton Osbon, is removed from the plane after erratic behavior forced the crew to land in Amarillo, Texas, March 27, 2012. Osbon, who caused a disturbance on board JetBlue flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas, forcing the...more
A JetBlue pilot captain Clayton Osbon, is removed from the plane after erratic behavior forced the crew to land in Amarillo, Texas, March 27, 2012. Osbon, who caused a disturbance on board JetBlue flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Texas, has been suspended while the FBI investigates the incident, the airline said on March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Miller/The Reporters Edge
The skyline of San Francisco and the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge are seen from the Marin Headlands as they rise above the fog in Sausalito, California March 21, 2012. A celebration held over the Memorial Day weekend in May will commemorate...more
The skyline of San Francisco and the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge are seen from the Marin Headlands as they rise above the fog in Sausalito, California March 21, 2012. A celebration held over the Memorial Day weekend in May will commemorate the bridge's 75th anniversary this year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A U.S. Army soldier from Bravo Company, 2nd Batallion, 35th Infantry Division, Task Force Cacti stands guard as his comrades have a meeting with Afghan National Army soldiers at an Afghan military base in Marawara district in Kunar province, eastern...more
A U.S. Army soldier from Bravo Company, 2nd Batallion, 35th Infantry Division, Task Force Cacti stands guard as his comrades have a meeting with Afghan National Army soldiers at an Afghan military base in Marawara district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. The tiny Hualapai nation, in...more
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. The tiny Hualapai nation, in a bold move that could serve as a test of the limits of the sovereign power of Native American tribes over non-members, exercised its right of eminent domain last month to take over the management of the site and kick out the non-Indian developer. The dispute over the potentially lucrative Skywalk -- which all agree could draw up to 3,000 visitors a day -- pits the tribe's sovereign rights over a site it sees as its economic lifeblood against a developer's contractual right to manage the attraction for 25 years and share the profits. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in...more
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout
Andrey Marchenkov, 13 writes on the blackboard as he attends a mathematics lesson at a local school based in the remote Russian village of Bolshie Khutora, about 440 km (273 miles) west of Moscow, March 14, 2012. The school, well-known in the region...more
Andrey Marchenkov, 13 writes on the blackboard as he attends a mathematics lesson at a local school based in the remote Russian village of Bolshie Khutora, about 440 km (273 miles) west of Moscow, March 14, 2012. The school, well-known in the region for only 12 pupils studying here, is situated in the village, population of which decreases each year. Nevertheless the school authorities and teachers are proud of the high level of education given to the few students who are treated individually and carefully here. Pupils, many of whom are winners of numerous local educational contests, like studying and exploring ecology, according to school representatives. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, and Zara Phillips (R) react during The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, and Zara Phillips (R) react during The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Relatives of Victor Enrique Bedolla Ramirez, a Guatemalan immigrant whose remains were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, stand in front of an urn containing his ashes at the air force base of Guatemala City March 21, 2012. The...more
Relatives of Victor Enrique Bedolla Ramirez, a Guatemalan immigrant whose remains were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, stand in front of an urn containing his ashes at the air force base of Guatemala City March 21, 2012. The bodies of 11 Guatemalans, who were among a group of 193 immigrants believed to be killed by members of the Zetas drug gang and whose bodies were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in April 2011, were repatriated to Guatemala after DNA tests confirmed their identities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A gaucho is thrown off an untamed horse during the Patria Gaucha Festival in Tacuarembo, 400 km (249 miles) north of Montevideo, Uruguay, March 8, 2012. The festival celebrates the preservation of the country's rural traditions and country life....more
A gaucho is thrown off an untamed horse during the Patria Gaucha Festival in Tacuarembo, 400 km (249 miles) north of Montevideo, Uruguay, March 8, 2012. The festival celebrates the preservation of the country's rural traditions and country life. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Linesman Derek Nansen (L) watches Toronto Maple Leafs forward Clarke MacArthur being checked by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Linesman Derek Nansen (L) watches Toronto Maple Leafs forward Clarke MacArthur being checked by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. A bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Sierre in the Valais region of Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children,...more
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. A bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Sierre in the Valais region of Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said. The bus, transported 52 people, mostly school children from Heverlee and Lommel in Flanders. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton...more
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Zaher Al Hariri, speaks to the media in Amman, March 15, 2012, describing how his right hand was cut off by Syrian security forces after he went to a state hospital in Syria's Deraa city to receive treatment after a bullet penetrated his fingers when...more
Zaher Al Hariri, speaks to the media in Amman, March 15, 2012, describing how his right hand was cut off by Syrian security forces after he went to a state hospital in Syria's Deraa city to receive treatment after a bullet penetrated his fingers when security forces fired shots at a pro-democracy rally he participated in. He is now getting psychological treatment for trauma from the French aid organization Medicins Sans Frontieres. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
The severed head of an inmate, which was thrown onto the roof by a rival gang member, is seen near policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2012. At least 14 inmates died in the prison riot in northern Honduras as rival gangs...more
The severed head of an inmate, which was thrown onto the roof by a rival gang member, is seen near policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2012. At least 14 inmates died in the prison riot in northern Honduras as rival gangs attacked each other with guns and machetes, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a...more
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a statement issued on Friday by the gangs and endorsed by local Roman Catholic church leaders. The document, signed by representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs, Mara Salvatrucha and gang Mara 18, was delivered to various media and has been endorsed by the Salvadoran Catholic Church, local church leaders said. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg visited the Samsung headquarters on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul to view Samsung electronic...more
Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg visited the Samsung headquarters on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul to view Samsung electronic devices containing British design, technology and components. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. The late winter storm kept temperatures well below normal in California and generated heavy snow fall in several states, including Arizona, where several...more
Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. The late winter storm kept temperatures well below normal in California and generated heavy snow fall in several states, including Arizona, where several highways in the northern part of the state were temporarily closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Myanmar votes
Aung San Suu Kyi's party sweeps Myanmar's by-elections.
India this week
A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
World in nano
Researchers from the Vienna University of Technology have set a new world speed record for creating 3D nano objects.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.