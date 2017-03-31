Pictures of the month: March
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
